Zohran Mamdani, aka the Mad Marxist Mayor of New York City, has announced that he is going to open the first of his promised city-run grocery stores. According to the New York Post, the city is planning to make an East Harlem location the first store at a cost of $30 million. It will be located in La Marqueta near Park Avenue.

It will open in 2029.

“We’re going to make it easier for New Yorkers to put food on the table,” Mamdani said at his 100-day party, where his fellow socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) made a surprise appearance.

Mamdani apparently believes that he has stumbled onto something new with this idea and that somehow he can magically provide groceries more cheaply than private enterprise. The truth is that cities around the country have walked this road before, all with the same disastrous result:

Erie Market (Erie, Kansas): The city bought the store in 2020 after the private owner retired. It had one profitable month, then ran deep losses for years (”bleeding” money through 2024). Taxpayers covered deficits until the city leased it out or closed it. There was a Dollar Store right across the street, and its prices were lower.

Baldwin Market (Baldwin, Florida): City-owned to serve a food desert. It operated for years but closed in 2024/early 2025 after failing to break even.

Sun Fresh Market (Kansas City, Missouri - Linwood location): City invested $18M–$29M+. A nonprofit ran it, but it lost ~70% of customers and closed in 2025 amid crime, poor sales, and insufficient support—despite being in a targeted food desert.

These are not exceptions. This is the inevitable result. Illinois funded six stores via a state program; four closed. Chicago explored a municipal store but scrapped it after studies showed it wouldn’t work and shifted to supporting private vendors/public markets. Inevitably, all such stores close even though they are subsidized. They are inefficient. Labor costs are higher. Theft is out of control.

A recent report from the Taxpayers Protection Alliance examined Mamdani’s plan and said in plain language that it was doomed to failure. “Mamdani doesn’t understand markets and the private sector,” said TPA President David Williams. “Government creates problems, and the private sector solves them.”

“Mamdani doesn’t understand the innovation in the grocery sector over the past decade,” Williams said. “While he’s talking about the government running brick-and-mortar stores, New York City shoppers are already using services like Peapod, Instacart, Walmart, and other delivery services. Amazon, which has long delivered groceries, has launched a ‘price-conscious’ grocery brand. That’s going to be a game changer.”

The Taxpayers Protection Alliance report notes that those delivery services are also available to families who rely on SNAP benefits.

Ironically, the Taxpayer Protection Alliance report notes that what Mamdani should be doing is ending restrictive government rules and regulations that limit competition and prevent small businesses from competing with big chain stores.

“Rationalizing building codes, zoning laws, and fire codes to end the one-size-fits-all approach to rulemaking would help small corner stores compete with large supermarkets,” the report states.

“Reforming licensing and permitting protocols and eliminating redundancy of inspections from federal, state, and local agencies with overlapping mandates would relieve regulatory pressure still further. So long as expectations imposed on would-be grocers remain unreasonable, so will grocery prices.”

We once associated bread lines and scarcity with the failed Soviet Union. We may be about to see that phenomenon here in the USA. I wonder if they will sell Comrade Crunch cereal?