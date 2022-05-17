The Russians have lost the war in Ukraine. They are no more capable of successfully carrying out the current offensive than they were in the initial failed blitzkrieg attack on Kyiv. At this point, the Ukrainians are the ones going on offense in many places. Vladimir Putin seems determined to pretend all of that is not true and cling to his fantasies of victory. One wonders at what point the men doing the dying in this debacle may take matters into their own hands and simply mutiny.

According to recent British military intelligence reports, the Russians have likely lost one-third of the men they put into Ukraine. For any army losses on that scale are catastrophic. It means functionally that a great many of the Russian units on the ground in Ukraine are combat ineffective.

The U.S. Defense Department has stated that it continues to receive anecdotal reports indicating Russian officers are refusing to obey orders. In some cases, the officers in question are at the battalion level. The New York Times reported in March that entire Russian units were laying down their arms and refusing to fight. Other reports indicate Russian troops have sabotaged their own vehicles so as to avoid being sent into combat.

Inside Russia a group calling itself the Committee of Soldiers’ Mothers is working to expose human rights abuses by the Russian military. The group is reportedly preparing a complaint for the Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office alleging that their sons only recently joined the military as conscripts and were told they were only going to the border with Ukraine for drills. Then their statuses were then abruptly changed to contract soldiers— a role for those with more combat and training experience—and they were sent into Ukraine as part of the invasion force.

According to the group, conscripts protesting the war have been beaten and had their phones taken away. Some soldiers who still have phones have been calling back to Russia to report the abuses. Many do not want to fight in Ukraine and do not believe in the war

Morale has only continued to deteriorate as the war has progressed. Troops show open contempt for the war and their superiors. In some cases, soldiers are simply abandoning their vehicles and walking away.

Large numbers of Russian soldiers have been captured, many crying and asking for their mothers. They all repeat the same thing. They were lied to about everything concerning this invasion. They have no confidence in their superiors. They feel betrayed.

There continue to be scattered reports of Russian units refusing to obey orders and mutinying. These are difficult to confirm given the ongoing fighting, but they are persistent and the information seems to be coming from a wide variety of independent sources.

Russian troops in Ukraine have been reduced to asking their parents to help them buy equipment. They complain openly about the poor quality of the gear they are issued. In some cases they have posted photos online contrasting the top-of-the-line gear the Ukrainians have with the junk they are given by Moscow.

The Russian Army is not just losing the war with Ukraine. It is disintegrating. It is coming apart at the seams.

The massive disconnect between Putin’s worldview and reality has been exposed. The force he sent into Ukraine is poorly led, poorly equipped, and poorly trained. It has been shredded, and there is no indication that the Russians have learned from their losses and modified their tactics and strategy. Perhaps more to the point, there is no indication the Russians have any ability to improve their performance.

Putin may wish to pretend all this is not true. He may continue to issue orders and pretend victory can still be achieved. His delusions will not change reality. On the ground, in Ukraine, the average Russian soldier will continue to pay the price, watch his buddies die, and wonder how long it will be before he is killed himself.

At some point, the Russian army in Ukraine may well reach its breaking point. Sporadic mutinies and sabotage of equipment may become something much larger and more profound. Units may declare their refusal to follow orders and even begin to act completely independently. Whether or not such actions might destabilize Putin’s regime remains unclear.

What is clear is that a revolt by the Russian military is now a real possibility and the implications for world stability and the political future of Russia are profound.