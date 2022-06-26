In 27 BC Gaius Julius Caesar Octavianus became Augustus, the first emperor of the Roman Empire. The Roman Republic, plagued by violence and civil war, for years was dead. It would never return. The Romans, who had built the Republic into the dominant Mediterranean power had killed their own creation.

We may not be far from a similar fate.

Ultimately, a republic is built on the bedrock of respect for institutions and the rule of law. At the end of a long, bitter political campaign the backers of the losing candidate go home peacefully only because they trust the result of the election and they respect the institutions of government. They do not concede and accept the rule of a party or individual they oppose out of fear. They do this because their belief in the sanctity of the system is more powerful than their belief in a political party or any one man.

In America, this respect for our institutions and the rule of law is rapidly eroding. We are transitioning at breakneck pace from a democratic system to one based on mob violence and the abuse of the power of the state. If we cannot reverse this trend, we too will soon find that a republic we believed immortal is a thing of the past.

The Democratic Party, increasingly under the control of oligarchs and ideologues, made a conscious decision years ago to seek political power via a variety of extra-legal mechanisms. Believing the ends justify the means, the Democrats decided that reliance upon free and fair elections was too risky and began to employ a series of measures that would allow them to seize and exercise power without the vagaries of free and fair elections:

Changing the composition of the electorate. The Democrats have for years pushed for the expansion of the electorate by the admission to the country of huge numbers of foreign nationals illegally entering our borders. Under Biden, this tactic has been turbo-charged. Frustrated by their inability to convince a majority of Americans to reliably support them at the polls, the Democrats have simply imported a massive foreign population to take the place of Americans on election day.

Mob violence. Especially since the election of Donald Trump in 2016, the Democrats have turned increasingly to the use of well-funded, well-organized proxy militias, like Antifa and BLM, to intimidate their political opponents. If you oppose the policies of the radical left, you will be intimidated into silence. The pace at which violence is being legitimized is accelerating. We now live in a nation where assassins threaten Supreme Court Justices and a sitting President suggests strongly that if a Justice is killed it will be because he asked for it.

A war on election integrity. In recent years, virtually every meaningful safeguard designed to bring integrity to the voting process has been eliminated. Drop boxes are stuffed with ballots, ballots arrive unsigned and undated, ballots arrive many days after election day, and there are no consequences. These pieces of paper are simply counted and tabulated as if there were in place some process for determining their legitimacy. There is not, and increasingly the people know that to be the case.

The executive acts outside the Constitution. Our system is built not just on the separation of powers but on the power of the legislature. We are meant to live according to laws passed by the representatives of the people after robust debate and deliberation. Not anymore. Our “President” and his mandarins rarely reference Congress, and increasingly they ignore the courts as well. If you oppose the will of the executive, you are branded illegitimate and your actions are deemed illegal.

The pace at which all of this is happening is accelerating. Biden and the Democrats are not backing away from their efforts to seize permanent control of what is left of the republic. They are doubling down.

This will not and cannot continue forever. It may well come to a head far faster than any of us anticipate. Already we see the executive branch branding the recent Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v. Wade as illegitimate and saying outright that the federal government will ignore the ruling and act to guarantee access to abortions in violation of state law.

This shadow war for the future of America will become something much more concrete and immediate. We are only a step away from the day that a President shutters the Supreme Court entirely because it is “illegitimate” and acting “unconstitutionally.” Already political opponents of this regime are being arrested and prosecuted because they oppose the policies of a radical despotic regime administration.

How long can it be before an entire opposition party is declared a threat to national security and its members led from the halls of Congress in handcuffs?

The Romans thought their republic was eternal. It was not.

Over the course of many years, an increasing focus on winning at all costs ate away like acid at the foundations of Rome. In the end, all that was left was violence and raw power.

We are walking the same road. If we are not careful, we will end up in the same place with a dictator running the nation and the republic only a distant memory.