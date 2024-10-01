America First Legal launched an investigation of Governor Tim Walz in August, seeking to get to the bottom of his decades-long relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. The announcement of the investigation by America First read in part:

“On August 16, 2024, Rep. James Comer launched an investigation into Gov. Walz’s engagement with China. Rep. Comer reported that Gov. Waltz had visited the PRC approximately 30 times; operated Educational Travel Adventures, Inc., a for-profit enterprise that organized trips to China for American children for over a decade—between 1991 and 2003; and while serving in Congress, was a fellow at the Macau Polytechnic University, a Chinese institution that characterizes itself as having a ‘long held devotion to and love for the motherland.’

Also, it appears Minnesota’s institutions of higher education welcomed and collaborated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) front organizations known as Confucius Institutes during Gov. Walz’s tenure. The ‘Confucius Institutes’ are a key aspect of the Chinese Communist Party’s ‘soft power’ influence operations in the United States. Apparently, there were at least two Confucius Institutes in Minnesota, hosted by the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State University (SCSU), during Gov. Walz’s time in office. SCSU’s Master of Science in Information Assurance program was designated as a National Center of Excellence in Cybersecurity by both DHS and NSA.

It is not clear what, if anything, Gov. Walz has done to prevent the CCP from using Minnesota’s taxpayer-funded schools and universities as propaganda outlets or, as a recent House report documents, from taking advantage of his State’s universities to develop and advance the PRC’s semiconductors, artificial intelligence, or hypersonic, nuclear, or bio-weapons.”

As part of the ongoing House of Representatives investigation referenced by America First, Congress has now issued a subpoena to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for intelligence reports, documents, and communications in its possession related to Governor Timothy Walz’s connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The subpoena is based on information provided by a whistleblower who has reported on a non-classified, Microsoft Teams group chat among DHS employees and additional intelligence reports that contain information regarding Governor Walz’s connections to the CCP.

“The Committee has recently received whistleblower disclosures informing the Committee of serious concern among Department of Homeland personnel regarding a longstanding connection between the CCP and Minnesota Governor Timothy James Walz. Specifically, through whistleblower disclosures, the Committee has learned of a non-classified, Microsoft Teams group chat among DHS employees—titled ‘NST NFT Bi-Weekly Sync’—that contains information about Governor Walz that is relevant to the Committee’s investigation. The Committee has also learned that further relevant information regarding Governor Walz has been memorialized in both classified and unclassified documents in the control of DHS.”

“The Committee’s investigation of the CCP—begun long before Governor Walz was elevated to be the vice-presidential candidate for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris—seeks to understand the extent of the CCP’s infiltration and influence campaign and to identify legislative reforms to combat CCP political warfare targeting prominent Americans for elite capture. If a state governor and major political party’s nominee for Vice President of the United States has been a witting or unwitting participant in the CCP’s efforts to weaken our nation, this would strongly suggest that there are alarming weaknesses in the federal government’s effort to defend the United States from the CCP’s political warfare that must be urgently addressed. The information required of DHS by the Committee’s subpoena will inform the Committee’s understanding of how successful the CCP has been in waging political warfare in and against the United States, how effectively federal agencies are addressing the communist regime’s campaign, and what reforms are necessary to counter this threat.”

Statement by House Oversight Committee regarding subpoena.

Walz’s extensive ties to the Chinese Communist Party have been a matter of concern for some time. Perhaps now the Walz are closing in – or about to come tumblin’ down.