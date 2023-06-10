On June 6th part of the Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed, sparking hundreds of analyses in news outlets and social networks. The dam is controlled by Russia, so they became the “usual suspects.” Russia, of course, claims the dam was damaged by recent Ukrainian artillery and missile attacks.

Whatever the truth may be, the good news is that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s remaining reactor (the others are shut down) will have ample cooling water. The bad news for Kyiv is that the resulting flood will surely hamper Ukraine’s long-awaited and faltering summer offensive. The worse news is that floodwaters will likely destroy 25% of Ukraine’s agriculture. Once a breadbasket exporting wheat to the world, Ukraine will now face famine or become a net importer of food.

Does all this foretell an early end to the war? Other analytics suggest that there is no end in sight, as does history.

After annexing Crimea in 2014, why did Russia invade Ukraine again? The reason is geography. Russia’s long western border is not defended with mountains or other natural defenses like deserts or swamps. As a result, Moscow has been consumed by fears of an invasion across their flat western plains since the time of the Tsars. Napoleon proved those concerns to be as true for his horses as did Hitler for his tanks. However, at the end of World War II, Stalin had the forces and economy that could mitigate those fears.

In 1955 the Soviet Union created the Warsaw Pact, a buffer zone along their western border that included Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, East Germany, Hungary, Poland, and Romania. With Ukraine in mind, remember that in 1939 the Red Army invaded Finland for the same reason, namely Stalin’s concern there was not enough distance between Finland and Saint Petersburg, 20 miles away. After a series of Red Army defeats and Finnish losses in the Winter War, Stalin agreed to end the war if Finland ceded their islands in the Gulf of Finland, the Karelian Isthmus, Ladoga Karelia, Salla, the Rybachy Peninsula, and leased the Hanko Peninsula to the Soviet Union. The Finns were des[erate, and they agreed.

The creation of the Warsaw Pact reflected Stalin’s fears and needs to codify a defense in depth, fears, and needs that were amplified by the Marshall Plan in 1948 and the creation of NATO in 1949. Those two bulwarks were part of the American plan to contain the Soviet empire from further gains in Europe and spawned the Cold War. In Russian eyes, NATO only confirmed a need to defend their heartland from Western enemies, real or imagined.

When the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact collapsed in 1991, Russia lost that defense in depth. Today, Moscow is 300 miles from Russia’s western border – it has not been that close since the 18th century. President Putin was a KGB officer made in the Stalinist mold, so he and his generals still believe in the need for ‘defense in depth’ and they are determined to recreate it.

Because of its flat eastern geography, Ukraine was to be the first bite of the buffer zone apple. However, with so little progress to date, would a frustrated Kremlin be satisfied with half of the apple? On Saturday, 3 June, the Kremlin indicated they might consider that, but only if the West made major territory concessions. Say, from the Russian border westward to the Dnieper River? Would Ukraine adopt a Finnish solution in order to end the current bloodbath? Maybe, but even if Putin was satisfied with Ukrainian territory in exchange for peace, he still needs the territory of NATO countries in order to recreate a suitable buffer against the West.

These factors point to the probability of a long war in Ukraine, so how do Ukraine and Russia compare in their ability to win that war? First, examine the demographics of each country.

Russia

Ukraine

Look similar? Yes, until you examine the notch in the age groups of fighting-age adults. Russia has many more men in that category, especially considering the Russian population of 146,116,427 against 42,971,055 Ukrainians (less 3 million refugees and internally displaced persons). Simply put, there are 100 million more Russians than Ukrainians, so Russia now has, and will continue to have, many more men of fighting age.

Ignoring the propaganda from both sides, it is clear that while Ukraine suffered major losses of trained troops in the battle for Bakhmut, Russia lost convicts in the Wagner Group and now can call on their reserves of 300,000 regular troops. Whatever happens next, Russia will not run out of reserves of warfighters for the foreseeable future. Ukraine cannot be as confident.

An additional factor in Ukrainian demographics is that the Russians are kidnapping thousands of children. According to Ukraine’s National Information Bureau, 19,393 children have been taken and transported to distant towns in Russia. Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's ombudsperson, said 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, have been taken against their will to Russia. The purpose of these crimes is to eliminate the youth that might grow into young adults who could reconstruct Ukraine or become soldiers. Stalin deported the Crimean Tartars for similar reasons. If the war drags on, we may be looking at Ukraine’s final generation.

In considering ground warfare materiel like tanks, remember Russia has a sixty-year reserve of WWII and younger armored vehicles. Of basic design, they are easier to refurbish than today’s tank, and in an arena like Donbas, numbers count, whether it’s people or tanks. Regarding combat aircraft, neither side has air superiority because both sides have good antiaircraft systems. Even the Secretary of the U.S. Air Force said giving Ukraine F-16 fighters would make no “fundamental change” in the war.

Then there are the economies of the two combatants. Although sanctioned, Russia continues to sell its oil, gas, gold, and other raw materials. In contrast, without massive U.S. and European support, Ukraine would now be totally underwater. With its massive reserves of weapons, Russia is financially and demographically capable of fighting indefinitely and Ukraine is not unless substantial foreign assistance continues.

Russia has experienced long wars of attrition and has survived, so unless Ukraine stops the slaughter in the manner of Finland, the war will continue until Ukraine runs out of troops and materiel.

But what if Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, as is being discussed here and in Europe? Would America then be forced into a war with Moscow because of Article 5 of the NATO treaty that says an attack on one is an attack on all? Or would we withdraw from NATO and leave Europe to the Europeans?

In view of our history from Vietnam to Afghanistan, it is difficult to imagine an American Congress sending our soldiers into the Ukraine meat grinder, no matter how many Ukraine flags flutter in the hometowns of Senators and Congressmen.

