It’s early 2026. Zohran Mamdani is the new Mayor of New York City. Not since Jonesville, perhaps, have so many people decided to join a suicide cult.

In the Bronx, a young woman is beaten to death in front of her children by her estranged husband. She called the police when she heard him breaking down the door, but was informed that the police no longer handled domestic violence calls and advised that a social worker would respond to “mediate the dispute”.

The social worker showed up in time to call for the coroner.

Across town in Queens, a mother and father are listening to their baby scream. The child is hungry. The city-run grocery store that has replaced the chain store that used to be in their neighborhood has been out of baby formula for days. People are lining up around the block hoping for a bread delivery from a city-run bakery. It’s like a scene out of the old Soviet Union.

Downtown in Manhattan, an entire subway train is looted and set on fire. The gang responsible consists largely of individuals released from jail as part of the new Mayor’s “reimagining” of the criminal justice system.

People are leaving New York in droves. U-Haul has no more trucks or vans, or trailers to rent. Families who have not been able to find a new place to live are parked in their cars at rest stops in New Jersey.

It all sounds like something out of “Escape from New York” or “The Warriors”. It is, unfortunately, the all too plausible near future for America’s largest city.

Mamdani likes to present himself, as do many Communists, as some sort of people’s candidate. He is “cool”. He is “brown”, whatever that means. He is for the little guy.

Just ask AI on Google.

“Zohran Mamdani's mayoral campaign in New York City has significantly relied on small donors, demonstrating a strategic focus on grassroots fundraising and challenging the influence of large, wealthy donors.”

That’s a lie. The people behind Mamdani are the same dark money, deep pockets radicals who paid for Black Lives Matter to torch our cities, bankrolled the Biden campaign that led to the dismantling of our borders, and tried desperately to put Kamala Harris in the White House. These are the people who hate America and want to burn the existing social, economic, and political order to the ground.

Take a look at the Working Families Party (WFP), one of the key organizations supporting Mamdani. Neat name. Conjures up all kinds of images of average Americans banding together to enjoy a better quality of life.

Except that’s not what they are at all.

The WFP has taken millions from George Soros. It has taken millions from the Tides Foundation. It is rolling in cash provided by groups dedicated to radical change in America. In 2016, Senator Bernie Sanders referred to the WFP as “the closest thing there is to a political party that believes in my vision of democratic socialism.”

The Tides Foundation, one of the biggest bankrollers of the WFP, and its support for Mamdani is, among other things, dedicated to the complete abolition of the criminal justice system as it currently exists. The problem is, you understand, not crime. It is those who oppress criminals by arresting and incarcerating them.

There is no distance between Tides, the WFP, and Mamdani. Mamdani is on video questioning the “purpose” of jails and prisons.

“I think that frankly, I mean, what purpose do they serve, right?” Mamdani said when asked by a co-host of “The Far Left Show” in August 2020 if prisons were obsolete.

Not surprisingly, those who work in the criminal justice system find Mamdani’s attitudes incomprehensible.

"It's both outrageous and shocking that the Democratic nominee for mayor of the largest city in the U.S. can't comprehend what the purpose of prisons and jails are and, in fact, seems more concerned with protecting the rights of violent criminals than the victims of their crimes and the general public as well. 70% of the inmates in our jails are charged with murder, rape, felony assault, and other heinous crimes. If he is elected mayor, and his decarceration agenda moves forward, our communities and neighborhoods will be terrorized by the same violent criminals who have proven to be a threat to society. Every New Yorker better wake up and understand that their safety and their family's safety is at stake in this election."

Benny Boscio

Correctional Officers Benevolent Association (COBA) President

If Mamdani were to be elected, “The city would be totally unsafe for people who live here,” predicted Scott Munro, president of the NYPD Detectives’ Endowment Association. “If you put a guy like him in there, our people are going to get hurt, and nobody’s going to want the job. It’s going to put recruitment back five more steps,” added Munro.

NYPD brass are already bracing for a mass exodus if Mamdani wins. Multiple reports indicate many police officers will not continue to serve under Mayor Mamdani.

Per the New York Post, an NYPD detective said he envisions the Big Apple under Mamdani’s leadership morphing into a crime-ridden “Gotham City” — straight out of “Batman.”

There is still time, of course, for New York to save itself. There is still time for people to come to their senses and avert disaster. Let’s hope they do. Otherwise, we may all watch in horror as Gotham burns itself to the ground.