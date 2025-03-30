An OpEd by Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Zumwalt

While the bankruptcy of a US company negatively impacts anyone involved with it financially, there is a dark cloud lingering over one company–the focus of which plays right into the hands of a Chinese defense minister’s sinister plan for America.

Like the genesis for so many companies founded on a concept so revolutionary it is void of competitors, this company was established in 2006 and quickly built up a customer base of millions. Minimal customer inconvenience was involved to obtain its services. After tendering a $1000 payment and sending the company a vial of spittle in a kit it provided, customers were able to learn a great deal about their health. Additionally, if they chose to have their DNA compared to others in a database, possible ancestral links could be identified.

But most good things come to an end, and so too did such a fate befall “23andMe”-a human genetics and biotechnology company. The company was once valued at $6 billion while never turning a profit as its executives are now looking for a $50 million buyer. Such a price tag would be nothing for one buyer in particular for which the database would be invaluable, although for a most sinister purpose.

The company–the name of which is a reference to the 23 pairs of chromosomes in a diploid human cell–just filed for bankruptcy protection. One news story ran the headline, “23andMe’s bankruptcy is the worst thing that could happen to just about everyone involved,” followed by, “The news is bad for co-founder Anne Wojcicki and shareholders but worst for customers.”

The company’s database was hacked in 2023, exposing the DNA of 6.9 million people. A class action lawsuit–marking the beginning of the company’s downfall–resulted in a $30 million settlement the following year. But this vulnerability, followed by its bankruptcy filing now, has many customers worrying about the security of their information. Many are deleting their accounts and genetic samples.

However, the biggest worry about 23andMe’s database lies almost 6,000 miles away from its headquarters in San Francisco, linked to an evil plot that originated years before the company’s formation. The plot was disclosed in a secret speech given in Beijing by Chinese Defense Minister General Chi Haotian sometime before his 2003 retirement.

The speech was lengthy, but the key points as they relate to 23andMe’s current database are as follows:

China and the US are two tigers, and, as the Chinese proverb states, “two tigers cannot share the same mountain." As such, conflict between the two is inevitable, allowing only one to emerge as the leader.

China is in a predicament in that it has an ever-increasing population in need of more space–and the US is ideal for this purpose. (Note: China has been purchasing hundreds of thousands of acres of land in the US for years).

China needs to eventually obtain American land but a nuclear war is not the way to do it, for it will destroy and make it uninhabitable while also causing tremendous damage to China as well.

A more subtle means of China’s emergence as the winner needs to be considered–one giving it access to America’s abundance without a destructive fight. The solution, therefore, is biological, to be achieved by creating a deadly race-oriented virus capable of killing Caucasians but not Asians.

This speech causes us to look at the role of China’s Wuhan lab in releasing the COVID virus in a very different light. It should underscore the realization that Hoang’s sinister plan for America was a reality. While we do not know whether the COVID release was accidental or intentional–the latter meant to test its effectiveness as designed–there is good reason to believe China may well be developing such a biological weapon.

Additionally reinforcing the plausibility of this gameplan was the discovery in 2024 of a secret, unlicensed lab in operation in a dilapidated Fresno, California warehouse and linked to the Chinese Communist Party. An inspection of the building revealed bottles marked in Mandarin, including blood and other bodily fluids, along with samples of at least 20 potentially infectious agents such as malaria, dengue fever, and COVID-19. Based on the gradual release of COVID-19 into the US from China’s Wuhan lab, perhaps China saw the need for a US-based facility to help expedite a virus’s spread time while providing the US with less response time.

Considering Hoatian’s sinister plan for America, the 23andMe data bank would be a gold mine for a country so committed to developing a race-targeting virus. We can only hope China has not already gained access to it, putting Hoatian’s nightmarish dream on the path to becoming a reality.