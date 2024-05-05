We reported yesterday on an outbreak of tuberculosis in shelters in San Diego, the epicenter of the border crisis where tens of thousands of illegals have simply been dumped on the street. Long Beach, California has now declared a public health emergency following an outbreak of tuberculosis in a shelter there. Officials report that so far they believe they are dealing with 170 cases of exposure to tuberculosis.

That is likely the tip of the iceberg.

Individuals infected with tuberculosis often do not show symptoms for some period of time afterward. That means the number of people carrying tuberculosis who contracted it in city shelters is almost certainly much higher than so far determined. Where those individuals are at present is unknown.

Keep in mind in pondering that point that the Biden administration has not only brought in millions of individuals from countries where tuberculosis is common but it has then at taxpayer expense flown these individuals all over the country. They have sent them in particular to the largest metropolitan areas in the country where crowding and mass transit systems create the ideal environment for the spread of an airborne disease. The Biden administration has also allowed hundreds of thousands of illegals from all over the world to fly directly into U.S. international airports.

California is not the only place where we are seeing outbreaks of tuberculosis. Las Vegas has found the disease in an elementary school. The disease has also been found in an elementary school in Alaska. Chicago is wrestling with an outbreak of tuberculosis in multiple shelters where illegals are housed.

The appearance of tuberculosis in multiple locations around the country associated with the massive influx of illegals under the Biden administration suggests strongly that we are preparing to pay a severe price for our open borders policy. We have brought in millions of individuals from countries where tuberculosis is common, moved them into our population centers, and conducted no meaningful health screening. What we are seeing now are the first cases we have diagnosed. Many, many more such cases almost certainly already exist but have not yet been detected. Tuberculosis is already spreading like wildfire through the population, and this administration is still pretending the problem does not exist.