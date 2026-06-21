On her way out the door as Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard released a number of declassified documents related to COVID-19 and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s role in covering up its origins. It is worth quoting the first part of the official DNI statement in its entirety.

“Fauci Funded Wuhan Lab Research That Sparked COVID

New Evidence Fauci Manipulated Intelligence and Lied to Congress WASHINGTON D.C. — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthony Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)—work which is now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic. Today, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the Intelligence Community (IC) to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus’ lab-leak origins, and his role in directing U.S. funding for this dangerous research that caused immeasurable harm and countless lost lives. These documents expose Fauci’s direct role in influencing and manipulating IC assessments on COVID-19, and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024, when under oath he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research.” odni.gov

You can view the communications and documents released by DNI Gabbard HERE.”

You would think at this point the import of these words would be obvious, and yet, somehow, a great many people still do not fully understand what transpired and the full extent of Fauci’s culpability.

Fauci funded the gain-of-function research in Wuhan, which resulted in the creation of COVID-19. He was directly involved and had full visibility into the nature of the work that was underway in Wuhan. When the news started talking about COVID-19, that may have been the first time that you paid attention to this obscure type of medical research, but Fauci was up to his eyeballs in this and fully aware of the dangers of deliberately making viruses more dangerous to humans.

So, when a respiratory virus suddenly appeared in Wuhan, China, and demonstrated characteristics completely consistent with the type of work Fauci knew to be underway, he obviously had to suspect very strongly that a manmade virus had jumped the fence at the lab and begun to spread worldwide. Every principle of common decency and professional ethics had to argue for him, immediately making the whole world aware of all the information in his possession and spreading the alarm.

Fauci did the opposite. He covered everything up. He trotted out a ridiculous story about a wet market, people eating pangolins, and a natural origin for the virus. The whole world was at risk. Americans were dying. Fauci chose to prioritize looking out for himself and trying to bury the truth.

That wasn’t enough, though. He then enlisted others in hiding the truth and deceiving the American people.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover-ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability,” DNI Gabbard said. “The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe. It’s time the American people learn the real story.” ODNI release

Fauci became the nation’s pandemic pundit and, in that role, pushed on the American people lies and disinformation. He also actively worked to censor any authorities who disagreed with his narrative. The arsonist who started the fire was put in charge of investigating its origins, with predictable results.

“Fauci’s Relationship With The Intelligence Community Drove Intelligence & Public Narratives Throughout the pandemic, Fauci and politicized leaders within the IC created a self-serving circular reporting loop. He provided hand-picked NIAID-funded scientists to advise the IC. This input shaped official intelligence assessments, which were then publicly cited as scientific consensus to refute the lab-leak theory. According to hundreds of reviewed emails, the IC almost always incorporated his recommendations. Fauci promoted a fraudulent paper, whose publication he helped prompt, as legitimate information for Intelligence Community consideration. Senior analysts praised Fauci not as a “policymaker,” but as an unbiased guide to “the real coronavirus experts” — while ignoring experts who might dissent from Fauci’s narratives.” ODNI release

Fauci did not admit his role in the creation of COVID-19. He did not divulge what he knew. He enlisted allies throughout the Deep State to undertake perhaps the most massive cover-up in history. As the nation was being turned upside down by the “pandemic” and Americans were being systematically stripped of their civil rights, Fauci pushed a completely false “natural origins” fairy tale and prioritized hiding his own personal culpability.

And then it got worse: Fauci lied to Congress.

“The correspondence released today directly contradicts Fauci’s 2024 testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. In that hearing, while under oath, Fauci was repeatedly asked whether he spoke to “FBI, CIA, DIA, or any U.S. intelligence agency concerning viral research” before, during, or after the pandemic. Fauci repeatedly dodged the questions, before falsely stating, “not to my knowledge about COVID.”” ODNI release

Some people stood up and told the truth anyway. Fauci and his co-conspirators acted swiftly to silence them. Intelligence analysts who challenged Fauci’s narrative “faced threat of retaliation, were marginalized, and often suffered career setbacks. This silenced dissent and fostered a culture where truth was sacrificed to conformity and credible evidence was buried.”

Every day now, Dr. Fauci wakes up and goes about his business as if nothing had happened. He has suffered no negative consequences. He hasn’t even lost his medical license. He joined Georgetown University in July 2023 as a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine and the McCourt School of Public Policy. He’s also connected to the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law. He mentors students. He travels the country and the world speaking.

The nation is still reeling from the impact of COVID-19, and Fauci’s life goes on without any negative impact.

How is that possible? Why isn’t Fauci in jail?