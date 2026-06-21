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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
1h

Thanks Sam for bringing this to the front burner. As the world awaits a reckoning I won't get my hopes up.

This conspiracy is huge, and I would add in Dr Birx the scarf lady, Francis Collins, Rochelle Walensky and others.

They are all potentially implicated in these crimes against humanity.

The ball is now in the hands of Todd Blanche.

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