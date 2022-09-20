In the world of intelligence, the most important question to ask is “Why?”

Why is Russia assembling stocks of fuel, ammunition, and food near the barracks of its troops on the Ukrainian border?

Why did China give Hunter Biden $1.5 billion dollars after he flew to Beijing on Air Force 2 with his father?

Why are Arabs in the United States suddenly interested in learning to fly commercial aircraft but totally uninterested in knowing how to land them?

“Why?” will take you to the answers you need.

The Biden administration has taken an intense interest in investigating the actions of individuals who were named as alternate electors for Donald Trump in 2020. The FBI is questioning people nationwide and serving subpoenas. An investigation of some kind is underway, and its targets are some of the most powerful people in the MAGA movement.

Per multiple reports, FBI agents served nearly 40 people connected to Trump’s effort to create alternate slates of electors with subpoenas recently. The subpoenas appear to dovetail with the efforts of the January 6 Committee.

Why?

To be clear there is nothing unusual about naming alternate electors. It has been routine in American elections for slates of alternate electors to be named while the final results of close elections are awaited. Each candidate puts forward a slate of electors, and then when the dust clears and the final tallies are in, the winner’s slate moves forward.

It has been done by both major parties on multiple occasions. It has never been investigated. There is nothing criminal about the action.

And, yet, suddenly the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are willing to devote huge resources to look into the selection of alternate slates of Trump electors in multiple battleground states in 2020.

Why?

One answer is, of course, simple intimidation. Lean on the key people around Donald Trump. Make them fearful. Hope to push them away and shut them up. Silence your opponents.

Maybe. Certainly, that is part of the answer. People get nervous when the FBI starts showing up and shaking people down. A lot of people looked the other way when Jews started vanishing all around them in Germany. Intimidation is of great value to all authoritarian regimes.

But, is that all? Or is there something else afoot?

The focus of the investigation is on anyone who dared suggest there might have been irregularities in the 2020 election. Another election is right around the corner. Is Joe leaning on high-profile MAGA people in general or is he sending a more focused message?

Do not question election results. Keep your mouth shut. Look the other way.

Is the message not so much “Don’t talk about 2020” as it is “Don’t talk about what is about to happen in 2022?”

Lycoming County in Pennsylvania recently moved to put a measure on the ballot asking voters if they wanted to continue to use voting machines or move to hard copy ballots and a hand count. Almost instantaneously, the Secretary of State’s office in Harrisburg jumped in and threatened legal action. The county caved. The voters will not be allowed to express their opinions. Voting machines will be used.

Why? Why is that so important that the state of Pennsylvania would move to prevent the people of Lycoming County from expressing their will?

A typical voting machine used in the United States registers selections by voters and then prints a hard copy ballot. On one side of the ballot are the names of the people the voter voted for. On the other side of the ballot is a bar code or of some kind.

The ballot is then scanned into a machine. That machine does not read the names printed out for you to read. That machine reads only the bar code. You have no idea whether or not that bar code says in “machine language” the same thing the ballot says on the other side in letters you can read. (Nor do you have access to the software that translates that code - that code is almost universally “proprietary” which means the public has no way of knowing what the software does. Only the company that produced the software knows…)

The problems start right there. Don’t take my word for it. Listen to the formal findings of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, the U.S. government agency charged with looking at the security of the voting machines in use across the United States.

“When barcodes are used to tabulate votes, they may be subject to attacks exploiting the listed vulnerabilities such that the barcode is inconsistent with the human-readable portion of the paper ballot.” Washington Examiner

“Compromises to the integrity of state-level voter registration systems, the preparation of election data (e.g., ballot programming), vote aggregation systems, and election websites present particular risk to the ability of jurisdictions to conduct elections. When proper mitigations and incident response plans are not in place, cyber attacks on the availability of state or local-level systems that support same-day registration, vote center check-in, or provisional voting also have the potential to pose meaningful risk on the ability of jurisdictions to conduct elections.” …Even jurisdictions that implement cybersecurity best practices are potentially vulnerable to cyber attack by sophisticated cyber actors, such as nation-state actors.” Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA)

Maybe that voting machine counts your votes exactly as you intended. Maybe it changes every vote for Trump to one for Biden. More likely, if it has been hacked or programmed by someone with evil intent, it might convert every third vote for Trump to one for Biden.

That’s not based on the conspiracy theories of Joe the guy down the street who has a blog he produces in his basement. That’s based on the official assessment of the U.S. Agency charged with investigating cyber threats.

Do we know that happens? We don’t. Do we know it doesn’t happen? No, because for two years now every effort imaginable has been made to prevent anyone from finding out. Real concerns identified by government experts have never been investigated.

And, now, without resolving any of those concerns, we are headed into another election using the same technology and directing law enforcement to investigate anyone who discusses those concerns.

Why?

Share