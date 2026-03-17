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Linda Curran's avatar
Linda Curran
3h

The entire Biden election and administration should be declared null and void and everything connected to it reversed. We are and have been in a Constitutional crisis for decades. Let's at least wipe some of the slate clean.

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Tom Wigand's avatar
Tom Wigand
3h

I recall Ratcliffe's DNI letter (January 2021?) that disclosed that elements of the IC (especially the CIA) downplayed the extent of CCP / PRC election interference in the required report about foreign election interference.

That resistance could also explain how / why the underlying report was delayed until Joe Biden was being sworn-in (and not the required release the previous December, and so pre-J6).

Which begs the question: why was the IC / CIA covering for the CCP/PRC? To whom are they loyal / for whom are they actually working?

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