Why Dead Sea Lions In Peru Threaten Humanity
Sam Faddis and Dr. Steven Hatfill talk about why dead sea lions washing up on shore in Peru threaten humanity and a whole lot more. What will the next pandemic look like? What was behind our disastrous COVID lockdown and vaccine policies? And, most importantly, when is somebody going to jail for killing a million Americans?
AND Magazine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.