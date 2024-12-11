Earlier today AND Magazine sources in Syria provided the video below. The sources indicate that the video was shot in a government building in Damascus after the fall of Assad. The building was in the process of being looted at the time.

The video appears to show a shrink-wrapped pallet of U.S. $100 bills. On the pallet, a QR code is visible. That QR code leads to the Federal Reserve Bank in New York. No further information could be gleaned from the QR code.

The sources who provided this information claimed that there were at least five such pallets in the building where the one depicted in the video was found. They also claimed that they attempted to open one of the pallets and in so doing triggered some sort of incendiary device that destroyed the money in the pallet.

Separate AND Magazine sources indicate money that was delivered to the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq after the 2003 invasion was packaged on similar pallets and that deliveries of cash in this manner for the United States Government is typically under the control of the Secret Service.

We have not been able to independently confirm the authenticity of the video.

As we acquire additional information we will report it. In the meantime, it seems somebody in the United States Government should answer some questions about the authenticity of the information we are receiving and why, if it is accurate, pallets of U.S. dollars are showing up in Damascus