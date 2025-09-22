Charlie Kirk is dead. He was assassinated because he stood for reason and free speech. The Revolution is predicated, as are all Marxist revolutions, on the principle of blind obedience. You must not only espouse the lie. You must come to accept it and lie even to yourself. If you do not, you will be eliminated.
The goal of this revolution is not simply to silence its critics. It is the destruction of America as we know it. In that context, killing Charlie was the end of nothing. It was in many ways only the beginning.
The killing will continue and escalate.
To prepare for what will happen next, the Marxists must first legitimize murder. That process started a long time ago and is well advanced. It is now “normal” for public persons to talk in terms of assassination being justified.
“He was an unrepentant racist, transphobe, homophobe, and misogynist who often wrapped his bigotry in Bible verses because there was no other way to pretend that it was morally correct.”
Elizabeth Spiers, The Nation
“Kirk is an acceptable death, according to Charlie Kirk himself. He died doing what he loved: pretending to engage in an honest discussion with whoever decided to grab the other mic.”
Tim Cushing, TechDirt
“It is OKAY to be happy when someone who hated you and called for your people’s death dies—even if they are murdered,”
Professor Jonathan Perkins, UCLA
University Biology Professor recorded by a student
“I don’t care that Charlie Kirk died sorry yall. The irony of saying gun violence is inevitable and worth it and then getting nerfed by John Wick is unfortunately hilarious.”
Stanford University student post, upvoted by 15% of the student body.
“Hearing that Charlie Kirk got shot and died really brightened up my day.”
John Colgan, a middle school teacher at Neil Armstrong Middle School and a city councilor in Cornelius, just outside Portland.
“Thoughts and prayers you Nazi b***h,”. “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.”
Gretchen Felker-Martin, writer for DC Comics.
The list of such comments is endless. This is not insensitivity. This is dogma. Kirk was on the wrong side of history. Anyone and everyone who is “guilty” of that deserves to die.
The next prerequisite for armed revolution is the development of the capability to kill on a large scale. Assassinating individual political opponents is one thing. To bring down the system, you need to murder a lot more people than that. You don’t just need assassins. You need an army.
That process, too, is well advanced. Across America, a host of revolutionary organizations, well-funded by a multitude of non-profits, foundations, and Marxist billionaires, have spread their influence. They can put thousands, even tens of thousands, in the streets of our cities on a moment’s notice to riot and support whatever cause of the moment advances their ultimate objective.
The use of firearms by such groups is increasingly openly taught and advanced. Groups like the Socialist Rifle Association, John Brown Gun Clubs, and Redneck Revolt teach the use of weapons and push revolutionary rhetoric. Members are taught that they need to be able to shoot and kill the “fascists” who control America.
“The John Brown Gun Club is a leftist gun-rights group originally based in Kansas. The original club was active between 2002 and 2008, but it has since given rise to spinoff groups such as the Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club. The original club sought to militarize the white working class and spur it toward a social-justice revolution…The Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club in Texas, in particular, has taken a hard anti-police position, casting all police as mass shooters who harass minorities and seek out excuses to unload their weapons. The Puget Sound John Brown Club in Washington state is one of the most visible chapters. According to that group, the John Brown Gun Club seeks to disrupt fascists and fascist organizations and events. The Gun Club arms itself to defend against far-right violence and often appears as a security force at protests to protect against expected far-right violence.”
Influence Watch
Antifa even created a board game designed to teach young people how to kill.
“The premise mirrors how Antifa operate in real life. Players respond to scenarios — like “helping migrants” — by violently attacking targets. The character roster is a who’s who of Antifa: a hacker who doxes enemies, a photographer who stalks and takes photos of targets, a vandal, and a queer activist with weapons, among others.”
Andy Ngo
Antifa posts online show people shooting at pictures of journalist Andy Ngo and Charlie Kirk, captioned “fun range day”.
People talk in terms of Charlie Kirk’s murder being a watershed moment. I hope that is true, but I remain unconvinced that the country truly understands what is happening. There are far too many people still treating this as an event entirely about this one man, or indulging themselves in mad theories about how Netanyahu ordered the hit.
The truth is far more devastating and dangerous. A Marxist revolution is ongoing in the United States of America. The men and women involved in it intend to do a lot more killing before they are done. The only real question is – who will they kill next?
For the time I've followed Mr. Faddis's posts I've found his observations and predictions chillingly accurate. I pray this post is wrong in its entirety, but strongly suggest that the citizens of this country prepare for it to be an accurate prediction of our immediate future. The local, state, and federal governments will simply not be able to protect their citizenry from what could be an end of time (for America) civil war, and, at the same time, defend us from the likely attempts by foreign adversaries to take advantage of our weakened national defense.
I recently wrote a comment about Mr. Faddis's post, "Growing Terrorists - The Marxist Revolution In America." In my comment I wrote that the communists in this country are using the 1st Amendment to the Constitution as one of the ropes to hang (destroy) our republic. Charlie Kirk's steadfast belief in the Christian philosophy would have us "turn the other cheek." That, too, has become another rope for the communist, because turning the other cheek to them will only enable their continued assault on our republic. Although the Bible warns against picking and choosing which portions to adopt, my choice over turning the other cheek is found in Ecclesiastes 3:1 (KJV). The shortened version of which follows: "There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to kill and a time to heal, . . . a time to tear down and a time to build, . . . a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace."
I don't pretend to be a biblical scholar, nor am I a wise pundit with the knowledge and experience of Mr. Faddis. I'm just an old cop who, along with other like minded friends, at one long ago time served to protect the lives and constitutional rights of the citizens of one of the largest cities in this country. So, as the old cop in me and Ecclesiastes dictate, I will speak by forwarding Mr. Faddis's post, and I will prepare for war by vigorously ensuring that my abilities to exercise my 2nd Amendment rights are sufficient to defend my small part of this great Republic and its Constitutional guarantees. I pray that there are still enough Americans who revere our Constitution and the religious tenets that made this country the great beacon of freedom it once was to defeat Mr. Faddis's predicted onslaught by those who would destroy us.
Textbook preparation for a revolution. Either Trump, Vance,Hegseth, Ratcliffe, Patel ,Miller,The “Blazin’ Raisin”, Bondi,Waltz,Ernst,Homan,Noem, Rubio , Zeldin are naive and unqualified or they’re something worse. Because this isn’t solely relegated to Communists and Fascists.. Nobody does it better than the US Regime Change/Coup … Color Revolution Complex.
Courtesy of USAID , now with a different laundering operation.
The UniParty Establishment Republican warmonger wing w/ the Biden Murder Regime pulled off a beauty just prior to Biden being guided out of the Oval. Bangladesh . Flew completely under the radar. Wanna talk “ genocide”? We removed a moderate elected leader, installed an Islamist and the Hindus and Christian’s? Poof!