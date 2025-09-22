Charlie Kirk is dead. He was assassinated because he stood for reason and free speech. The Revolution is predicated, as are all Marxist revolutions, on the principle of blind obedience. You must not only espouse the lie. You must come to accept it and lie even to yourself. If you do not, you will be eliminated.

The goal of this revolution is not simply to silence its critics. It is the destruction of America as we know it. In that context, killing Charlie was the end of nothing. It was in many ways only the beginning.

The killing will continue and escalate.

To prepare for what will happen next, the Marxists must first legitimize murder. That process started a long time ago and is well advanced. It is now “normal” for public persons to talk in terms of assassination being justified.

Elizabeth Spiers, The Nation

Tim Cushing, TechDirt

Professor Jonathan Perkins, UCLA

University Biology Professor recorded by a student

Stanford University student post, upvoted by 15% of the student body.

John Colgan, a middle school teacher at Neil Armstrong Middle School and a city councilor in Cornelius, just outside Portland.

Gretchen Felker-Martin, writer for DC Comics.

The list of such comments is endless. This is not insensitivity. This is dogma. Kirk was on the wrong side of history. Anyone and everyone who is “guilty” of that deserves to die.

The next prerequisite for armed revolution is the development of the capability to kill on a large scale. Assassinating individual political opponents is one thing. To bring down the system, you need to murder a lot more people than that. You don’t just need assassins. You need an army.

That process, too, is well advanced. Across America, a host of revolutionary organizations, well-funded by a multitude of non-profits, foundations, and Marxist billionaires, have spread their influence. They can put thousands, even tens of thousands, in the streets of our cities on a moment’s notice to riot and support whatever cause of the moment advances their ultimate objective.

The use of firearms by such groups is increasingly openly taught and advanced. Groups like the Socialist Rifle Association, John Brown Gun Clubs, and Redneck Revolt teach the use of weapons and push revolutionary rhetoric. Members are taught that they need to be able to shoot and kill the “fascists” who control America.

Influence Watch

Antifa even created a board game designed to teach young people how to kill.

“The premise mirrors how Antifa operate in real life. Players respond to scenarios — like “helping migrants” — by violently attacking targets. The character roster is a who’s who of Antifa: a hacker who doxes enemies, a photographer who stalks and takes photos of targets, a vandal, and a queer activist with weapons, among others.”

Andy Ngo

Antifa posts online show people shooting at pictures of journalist Andy Ngo and Charlie Kirk, captioned “fun range day”.

People talk in terms of Charlie Kirk’s murder being a watershed moment. I hope that is true, but I remain unconvinced that the country truly understands what is happening. There are far too many people still treating this as an event entirely about this one man, or indulging themselves in mad theories about how Netanyahu ordered the hit.

The truth is far more devastating and dangerous. A Marxist revolution is ongoing in the United States of America. The men and women involved in it intend to do a lot more killing before they are done. The only real question is – who will they kill next?