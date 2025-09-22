AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles J. Key's avatar
Charles J. Key
4h

For the time I've followed Mr. Faddis's posts I've found his observations and predictions chillingly accurate. I pray this post is wrong in its entirety, but strongly suggest that the citizens of this country prepare for it to be an accurate prediction of our immediate future. The local, state, and federal governments will simply not be able to protect their citizenry from what could be an end of time (for America) civil war, and, at the same time, defend us from the likely attempts by foreign adversaries to take advantage of our weakened national defense.

I recently wrote a comment about Mr. Faddis's post, "Growing Terrorists - The Marxist Revolution In America." In my comment I wrote that the communists in this country are using the 1st Amendment to the Constitution as one of the ropes to hang (destroy) our republic. Charlie Kirk's steadfast belief in the Christian philosophy would have us "turn the other cheek." That, too, has become another rope for the communist, because turning the other cheek to them will only enable their continued assault on our republic. Although the Bible warns against picking and choosing which portions to adopt, my choice over turning the other cheek is found in Ecclesiastes 3:1 (KJV). The shortened version of which follows: "There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to kill and a time to heal, . . . a time to tear down and a time to build, . . . a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace."

I don't pretend to be a biblical scholar, nor am I a wise pundit with the knowledge and experience of Mr. Faddis. I'm just an old cop who, along with other like minded friends, at one long ago time served to protect the lives and constitutional rights of the citizens of one of the largest cities in this country. So, as the old cop in me and Ecclesiastes dictate, I will speak by forwarding Mr. Faddis's post, and I will prepare for war by vigorously ensuring that my abilities to exercise my 2nd Amendment rights are sufficient to defend my small part of this great Republic and its Constitutional guarantees. I pray that there are still enough Americans who revere our Constitution and the religious tenets that made this country the great beacon of freedom it once was to defeat Mr. Faddis's predicted onslaught by those who would destroy us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gail's avatar
Gail
9h

Textbook preparation for a revolution. Either Trump, Vance,Hegseth, Ratcliffe, Patel ,Miller,The “Blazin’ Raisin”, Bondi,Waltz,Ernst,Homan,Noem, Rubio , Zeldin are naive and unqualified or they’re something worse. Because this isn’t solely relegated to Communists and Fascists.. Nobody does it better than the US Regime Change/Coup … Color Revolution Complex.

Courtesy of USAID , now with a different laundering operation.

The UniParty Establishment Republican warmonger wing w/ the Biden Murder Regime pulled off a beauty just prior to Biden being guided out of the Oval. Bangladesh . Flew completely under the radar. Wanna talk “ genocide”? We removed a moderate elected leader, installed an Islamist and the Hindus and Christian’s? Poof!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AND Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture