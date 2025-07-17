AND Magazine

John Kerber
1d

Tracking phones is interesting for gossip and conjecture. But Epstein had hidden video recordings in every room in every residence and building. Those are the legal evidence and thus the blackmail source. Where is that treasure trove ?

Charles J. Key
1d

After reading this article, my first inclination was that all of the perverts should be identified and prosecuted. A friend of mine and former associate of Sam Faddis sent the following link to me. It proposes a rationale for not going public that I found interesting, perhaps even compelling. I have neither my friend's nor Mr. Faddis's world view experience. While I'm not sure if the proposed rationale is either accurate or advisable and don't know if it's permissible to post a link regarding an And magazine article, I'm posting the link for others to consider. If so, copy, paste, and consider. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMDuwhEyduo/?igsh=d29mamtsY3FuemJt

