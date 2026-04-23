“Terrorists might attempt to use a “crop duster”-already configured for spraying, or configure a small aircraft with commercially available spray systems to disseminate biological or chemical agents over populated areas.”

“Rabid Zacharias Moussaoui, awaiting trial for suspected links to the 11 September hijackers, possessed a laptop computer that contained information on “aerial application of pesticides,” had expressed an interest in crop duster flight training, and possessed brochures for the Air Tractor 402 and 502 series of crop sprayer aircraft. Documents confiscated from the al-Qaida Tamale Fanus terrorist training camp in Afghanistan and translated for the Intelligence Community in December 2001, noted the effectiveness of “spreading” “biological elements” in the “form of fog and specifically through the use of “fog producers carried by planes.”

“Technical analysis reveals that agricultural aircraft systems do not require modification or unique technical expertise for attacks using chemicals or dry biological agents.”

Current and Future Air Threats to the U.S. Homeland, 2002 National Intelligence Council