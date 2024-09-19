Two assassination attempts. But for the Grace of God Trump would be dead. Lone gunmen with commonly available firearms came perilously close to killing the former President. This is the level of protection provided by the Secret Service? Who is making the decision to deny the necessary resources to keep Trump alive?
The Democrat voters are on board with this decision.
Scott Rasmussen's Napolitan News Institute asked 1,000 registered voters this week: "While it is always difficult to wish ill of another human being, would America be better off if Donald Trump had been killed last weekend?"
Overall, 17% of Americans responded "yes," 69% said "no," and the remaining 14% said they were not sure. Among Democrats surveyed, 28% responded "yes."
“It is hard to imagine a greater threat to democracy than expressing a desire to have your political opponent murdered,” Rasmussen said in a statement.
Despite the two attempts on Trump's life, the poll also found that a majority (51%) of Democrats don't think his security detail should be increased.
"Among all voters, 62% think Trump’s security should be increased and 32% disagree," a news release accompanying the poll said.
https://www.thecentersquare.com/national/article_57c0dc9c-75e9-11ef-ab78-93dd179a939a.html
The answer will be swept under the carpet they hope during the next Administration IF ( and they have a plan) Trump is kept from office