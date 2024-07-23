Joe Biden has terminated his candidacy for President. The Democratic Party is coalescing around Kamala Harris. Maybe the biggest question before us right now, however, is how would we know Biden is still alive.

Joe made no public statement regarding the end of his campaign for a second term. A letter purporting to be signed by him was released. Biden has not been seen in public for roughly a week. When last we were updated on his health, we were told he had COVID-19 and needed to go into quarantine.

It’s something straight out of the final days of the Soviet Union when analysts used to search photos of Brezhnev and other top leaders for clues as to who was actually in charge in Moscow. It is also a measure of how bad things have become that no serious person can say it is impossible that Joe has either died or suffered a major medical problem and that information is being withheld from the American people. Lying and deception have become commonplace in this administration. Even on the issue of Joe’s health alone, the American people have been told falsehoods for years.

"We have a very bold and vibrant president in Joe Biden," Harris told "Good Morning America" in February amid concerns about Biden’s health.

Also in February, Harris insisted, "Our president is in good shape, in good health, and is ready to lead in our second term."

The White House was angrily denouncing those who questioned Biden’s physical condition not two weeks ago. They were conspiracy theorists. The man was at the top of his game. Videos of him showing anything to the contrary had been manipulated. It was all lies.

Except it wasn’t and now information is perculating out that something very big may have just occurred and that it is being concealed from the American people.

Charlie Kirk and Tucker Carlson have both referenced information sourced to the Las Vegas Metro police. Biden cut short a trip to Las Vegas when it was announced he had COVID-19. According to unidentified sources, however, the U.S. Secret Service informed Las Vegas Metro police that there was an emergency involving Joe Biden and to close necessary streets so that POTUS could be transported immediately to University Medical in Las Vegas. The rumor spread within police circles that Biden was dead or dying. At some point, after that plans changed, and Biden was flown out of Las Vegas on Air Force One.

Now investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel is adding significant detail to this kernel of a story. According to Schachtel, on Wednesday Biden was to deliver a speech in Las Vegas. The venue for the speech was the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip and Las Vegas police were heavily involved in providing security.

Biden did not speak and left town abruptly canceling other events as well. He has not been seen in public since. He is reportedly in Delaware at his home. There have been no photos or videos of him in the last five or six days.

Per Schachtel, multiple police sources in Las Vegas have stated that the President suffered a “medical emergency.” This was not a matter of a COVID-19 diagnosis. This was something that happened suddenly and had to be dealt with quickly. Communications on the topic were conducted via secure radio channels. The Secret Service allegedley triggered emergency response measures that are reserved for life-threatening situations.

Large numbers of Las Vegas police officers then surged into the area to provide security and to facilitate the rapid movement of Biden out of the area. The initial plan was to move Biden to the University Medical Center in Vegas. Per Schachtel, UMC “was on standby after being alerted about a possible medical issue with President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon while he was visiting Southern Nevada”.

At some point, the plan changed. It was decided to get Biden out of Vegas. The police redeployed their resources and Biden was taken to the airport where he boarded Air Force One. He was then flown directly to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, not to Andrews near DC. Reports suggest the transcontinental flight was conducted at maximum speed and that Air Force One was literally shaking as it flew.

This much we know. The current President of the United States is missing. No one really knows where he is or what his condition is. No one in the country believes anything this administration says anymore.

We are all in the dark and all searching for the answer to a very simple question. Where is Biden?

Note: The White House has announced that Biden will address the American public tomorrow evening at 8pm and there are reports he will appear in Dover shortly.