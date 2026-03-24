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Kent Clizbe's avatar
Kent Clizbe
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Timely observations.

Although sort of dancing around the core issue that deteriorated the Agency's field abilities, without identifying it.

The CIA was infected with the deadly PC-Progressive virus, starting with the late 1990s Cat B women's class action lawsuit under Clinton, accelerating through Bush/Obama/Brennan/Trump 1/Biden, never slowing down until today.

The deadly PC virus resulted in the "pussification" of the Agency field operations, and the HQS and field management of those operations.

Although women have certain advantages over men in espionage operations, official American policy has never been to use their charms in operations. Other nation's espionage services have, and do, use sex (both women and men, hetero- and homosexual) for development and recruitment--the KGB, Mossad, and others.

The first problem with PC US humint is pretending that men and women are simply interchangeable units.

The second problem with PC US humint is ignoring cultural realities. While Americans might pretend that women and men are interchangeable, no differences, other cultures don't. Throwing a clueless American woman against some cultures, pretending that there's not a sex issue, is a recipe for disaster.

The third problem with PC US humint is selection and hiring. Of course there are quotas for female hiring. Some certain percent of each operations class must be female. But that's just the beginning of the selection and hiring problem. The profile used to hire females is totally inappropriate for the role--their perfect candidate is a 24-28 year old girl, BA in Asian Studies, semester abroad in Barcelona, and a fresh MA in International Relations. Probably a perfect profile for a desk job in HQS, or maybe for the diplomatic social whirl in 1920s Paris. But to spot, meet, develop, recruit and run Iranian, Indian, Chinese, and terrorist targets? Ludicrously unprepared and not likely to ever be functional.

How do they function in the field? For a case study see the debacle at Khost:

https://kentclizbe.substack.com/p/political-correctness-killed-7-at-khost

But the system keeps pumping out these girls. In the 30+ years since the Cat B class action, women proliferate through the management and field officers of the DO. The organization is a paper tiger, a facade, pretending to do what it was intended to do, going through the motions, but producing nothing useful, as we see in the current case of absolute ignorance about Iranian culture, intentions, politics, society, mindset, all leading to a debacle, humiliation, and international laughing-stock.

Instead of celebrating officers for their success and application of espionage skills, the CIA celebrates Women! Anything a woman does is apt to be featured in Agency PR--internal and external. Inside the CIA, and in outside publications, Julia Child is feted with breathless descriptions of her imaginary feats of excellence. Reality is that Child was a secretary and then a file clerk. Definitely useful, but not really heroic.

Amaryllis Fox's delusional book describing her imaginary exploits penetrating al-Qaeda and stopping terrorists attacks, published without clearance, would have been blocked and her arrested if it was true. But the system couldn't be seen taking action against a girl, so she now sits on the President's Intelligence Advisory Board.

So, yeah, the CIA's humint is useless. But without diagnosing the disease, it can't be cured.

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