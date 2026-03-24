Where Was CIA When The President Made The Decision To Go To War?
It remains unclear where we stand regarding hostilities with Iran. The President says we are involved in discussions with Tehran, and there is some hope of a negotiated peace. The Iranians say no such talks are underway. Maybe someone is lying. Maybe at this stage, Iran is no longer a unified entity, and the left and right hands are no longer communicating.
In any event, it is not too early to begin to have a conversation about how we got here. We launched a war on the assumption that the Iranian regime would, one way or the other, collapse quickly. It did not. We are now on the brink of a much larger, much more damaging conflict unless negotiations can lead to some kind of off-ramp.
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How did this happen? Who advised the President that the regime would fall? And, where was American intelligence in all this? Did CIA agree with the assessment that the war would be won quickly? How could we have been so wrong?
Joe Kent and others have suggested the Israelis and their supporters in this country pushed the notion of a quick conflict hard, but that still does not answer the question. What did our people believe? What did our sources on the ground inside Iran tell us?
I’ll take a stab at answering the question. We don’t have any sources on the ground in Iran. We are totally reliant on human intelligence provided by the Israelis. We are exceptionally good at pulling electronic communications out of the air and identifying targets from above. Our technical capabilities are as good or better than any on the planet. The same cannot be said for our human intelligence apparatus. That has been withering for a long time.
CIA exists above all else to provide intelligence on plans and intentions. A satellite photo can show you that an armored division is present on your border. It cannot tell you what that division will do tomorrow. It cannot show you what is inside the mind of a national leader or how committed to a cause your opponents are. If you want to know those things you need a source inside your enemy’s headquarters, next to its leader, in the key meetings where decisions are made.
CIA does not really do that kind of thing anymore. We decided a long time ago that more or less anybody could be a spy if you just sent them to the right school for a few weeks. CIA began to promote individuals who had never recruited a source and who never spent any time in the shadows, where the real work is done. They were really good at pushing paper and creating PowerPoint presentations and not very good at the actual business of espionage. They laughed at the boss’s jokes and never challenged the prevailing groupthink.
Then along came politicization. John Brennan waged war on the basic structure of CIA and effectively neutered the Deputy Director of Operations, the guy who is supposed to “fight the ship”. Individuals were promoted on their allegiance to liberal causes and liberal politicians. Operational experience and accomplishment became largely irrelevant. We ended up with an organization that no longer has the capacity to do its core mission, recruiting spies in all the dark recesses of the planet.
None of these problems has been addressed since President Trump came back to office. The same individuals remain in place at the top who were there under Biden. The same structure exists. Nothing of consequence has changed. No one of consequence has been fired.
Intelligence is power. When you do not have it, you are completely reliant on what others tell you. In this case, that means when the Israelis and their allies pushed the idea that we needed to move now and that a decapitation strike would lead to a quick victory, there was no one in the room to counter that narrative.
We have long refused to address the issues with our human intelligence collection. Our failure to do so has now brought us to the brink of economic catastrophe. We can’t put off making the necessary reforms any longer. We need human intelligence that allows the President to avoid the rocks and steer the ship through a very stormy sea. We have to get the Central Intelligence Agency back in fighting trim.
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Timely observations.
Although sort of dancing around the core issue that deteriorated the Agency's field abilities, without identifying it.
The CIA was infected with the deadly PC-Progressive virus, starting with the late 1990s Cat B women's class action lawsuit under Clinton, accelerating through Bush/Obama/Brennan/Trump 1/Biden, never slowing down until today.
The deadly PC virus resulted in the "pussification" of the Agency field operations, and the HQS and field management of those operations.
Although women have certain advantages over men in espionage operations, official American policy has never been to use their charms in operations. Other nation's espionage services have, and do, use sex (both women and men, hetero- and homosexual) for development and recruitment--the KGB, Mossad, and others.
The first problem with PC US humint is pretending that men and women are simply interchangeable units.
The second problem with PC US humint is ignoring cultural realities. While Americans might pretend that women and men are interchangeable, no differences, other cultures don't. Throwing a clueless American woman against some cultures, pretending that there's not a sex issue, is a recipe for disaster.
The third problem with PC US humint is selection and hiring. Of course there are quotas for female hiring. Some certain percent of each operations class must be female. But that's just the beginning of the selection and hiring problem. The profile used to hire females is totally inappropriate for the role--their perfect candidate is a 24-28 year old girl, BA in Asian Studies, semester abroad in Barcelona, and a fresh MA in International Relations. Probably a perfect profile for a desk job in HQS, or maybe for the diplomatic social whirl in 1920s Paris. But to spot, meet, develop, recruit and run Iranian, Indian, Chinese, and terrorist targets? Ludicrously unprepared and not likely to ever be functional.
How do they function in the field? For a case study see the debacle at Khost:
https://kentclizbe.substack.com/p/political-correctness-killed-7-at-khost
But the system keeps pumping out these girls. In the 30+ years since the Cat B class action, women proliferate through the management and field officers of the DO. The organization is a paper tiger, a facade, pretending to do what it was intended to do, going through the motions, but producing nothing useful, as we see in the current case of absolute ignorance about Iranian culture, intentions, politics, society, mindset, all leading to a debacle, humiliation, and international laughing-stock.
Instead of celebrating officers for their success and application of espionage skills, the CIA celebrates Women! Anything a woman does is apt to be featured in Agency PR--internal and external. Inside the CIA, and in outside publications, Julia Child is feted with breathless descriptions of her imaginary feats of excellence. Reality is that Child was a secretary and then a file clerk. Definitely useful, but not really heroic.
Amaryllis Fox's delusional book describing her imaginary exploits penetrating al-Qaeda and stopping terrorists attacks, published without clearance, would have been blocked and her arrested if it was true. But the system couldn't be seen taking action against a girl, so she now sits on the President's Intelligence Advisory Board.
So, yeah, the CIA's humint is useless. But without diagnosing the disease, it can't be cured.