Sam Faddis joins Steve Bannon to talk about the American attack on Iran and what happens next. We are now in the dangerous position of entering into a military conflict based on intelligence produced by a foreign power. Do our interests align precisely with those of Israel?
Possible location(s) might be:
… Dept of State (INR)
… Dept of Treasury (OIA)
… Dept of Energy (IN)
… Dept of Homeland Security
… DHS GC2
… Army G-2
… Navy ONI
… Air Force A2
… Marine Corps (MCIA)
… Space Force (ISR)
… ODNI
… CIA
… NSA
… DIA
… NGA
… NRO
… FBI
… DEA