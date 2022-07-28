Sam Faddis blows the lid off the lie that there were no problems with the 2020 election in Pennsylvania. There were 202,391 more votes than people who voted.

That's kind of a big deal.

Share

We will be publishing more Ground Truth videos again -stay tuned. Previous Ground Truth videos can be found at andmagazine.com and on Rumble.

If clicking on the photo above does not direct you to the video, please click here.