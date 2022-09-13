What's All This Talk About An Uptick In Clots Found In The Recently Deceased?
Richard Hirschman, an embalmer says, he is sharing his recent experiences with the discovery of fibrous clots found in 50 - 60% of recently deceased. He notes that before Covid-19 and the Covid-19 vaccines, these types of clots averaged about 5% in the deceased. What’s the reason for the increase?
Watch the video below:
