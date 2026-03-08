AND Magazine

Within the field of Heavy Industrial Construction, a common approach at estimating projects is the use of “Monte Carlo” simulation // analysis. It’s a probabilistic, risk-based method used to model uncertainty in project costs, schedules, and other variables. No doubt, the DoW implements something very similar as applied to war plans, preemptive and strategic offensive strikes against enemies. The military discipline, regimen and structure provides the basis for so many non-military applications that pays far reaching dividends.

