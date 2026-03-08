Engaging in a preemptive war is not unlike a chess match. Both involve anticipating an opponent’s future moves. The more moves anticipated, the more likelihood is success. In chess, while failing to anticipate moves only puts the game’s outcome at risk, in warfare it puts the outcome of human life at risk.

There is much the initiator of a preemptive war can rightly anticipate and, accordingly, take appropriate action either to prevent beforehand or counter when it occurs. But there is also that which is more difficult to anticipate simply because, once stung, an opponent may react in a totally unexpected manner.

President Donald Trump and his team anticipated many such actions before triggering hostilities with Iran. These included actions by enemies both foreign and domestic. And Trump realized he only had a limited window of opportunity within which to act.

From a domestic standpoint, Trump had confidence in taking on Iran despite political opposition since his party controlled all three branches of government. However, he recognized with mid-terms on the horizon, such control could well be short-lived. But the president was already committed to taking military action against Iran as it was only using diplomacy in an endless delaying tactic allowing it to move its nuclear arms program forward.

There was a danger in delaying action against Iran until after the mid-terms. It might allow Democrats to regain a legislative majority in Congress, empowering them to limit his War Powers Act authority. Even lacking that majority, Democrats went ahead anyway to try doing this, only to fail.

While the Trump team went to work identifying Iranian targets they needed to eliminate, they also had to analyze what could be done to curtail any threats outside the norm. We can only wonder whether, planning to launch its strike in February, the team took a step the month before to contain one such threat.

On January 3, 2026, a U.S. military operation was perfectly executed, extracting President Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela and bringing him to the U.S. to stand trial for his criminal drug activities. Let us examine how this may well have been an anticipatory move by Trump to curtail any possible Iranian threat.

Dictators tend to favor one another and that was definitely the attraction for Maduro and Iran’s leadership. This relationship manifested itself in several ways. It was a strategic alliance; they shared a deep anti-U.S. sentiment; both were driven by the desire to evade international sanctions; etc.

But the relationship between the two countries began long before Maduro became president. It had been nurtured by his predecessor and fellow dictator, Hugo Chavez, who served as president from 1999 until his death in 2013.

During his tenure, Chavez championed a socialist program known as the “Bolivian Revolution.” He is credited with killing democracy in his country and transitioning it into an authoritarian state. As such, the leadership of Venezuela and Iran were a perfect ideological match as both sought the subversion of their own people to authoritarian rule.

There was another factor that brought the leaders of the two countries together. A terrorist group known as Hezbollah emerged in 1982. While it was formed by Lebanese Shiite militants inspired by the 1979 Iranian revolution that brought the mullahs to power, it received its financial life’s blood and support from Tehran. Hezbollah went to work in Lebanon to destabilize the country, eventually transitioning it from a democracy–once known as the “Paris of the Middle East”--to a terrorist battlefield. It still wields power there today.

Hezbollah began working on establishing an initial footprint in Venezuela in the 1980’s but really did not manifest itself until Chavez came to power. It now has an operating base and clearly is there to stay. It has established strong ties with local drug cartels. Hezbollah is an aggressively active player in numerous criminal activities such as drug trafficking and money laundering. Its criminal network has given it access to the U.S. border while the group enjoys logistical support from the Venezuelan government as well as its protection.

It is clear, with Maduro still in power in Venezuela and in the aftermath of the U.S. launching its preemptive war, Iran may well have sought to use its relationship with him to stir up major problems within the U.S. Maduro would most likely have accommodated the mullahs in meeting this request. In fact, Hezbollah may already have sleeper cells established in the U.S. as a result of Venezuela’s assistance to date. Security experts are warning us now about such sleeper cell activity.

By extracting Maduro, Delcy Rodríguez–who has been Venezuela’s vice president since 2018–became temporary president. The demonstrated ability of the U.S. to quickly extract those who commit crimes against it has encouraged her to adopt a more cooperative relationship with the U.S. It is unlikely, therefore, that Rodriguez will follow in Maduro’s anti-U.S. footsteps, recognizing her country has far more to gain by being cooperative. This closer relationship will undoubtedly include Venezuela holding much tighter reins on Hezbollah.

Some day in the future, we will have a much better understanding of all the planning that went into coordinating the preemptive war against Iran and whether what happened to Maduro in Venezuela, removing him as a pro-Iran operative, was deemed a necessary step in order to protect American citizens. If so, it demonstrated immense anticipatory foresight by the Trump team.