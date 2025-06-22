Yesterday, American bombers struck multiple sites in Iran associated with the Iranian nuclear weapons program. We are told the strikes were successful and that the targets were destroyed, but it will likely take some time for a full assessment of what we achieved and the impact on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The Iranians, for their part, are claiming they moved all fissile material out of the sites struck before the American air raids.

In the meantime, we must prepare for Iran’s response. The President wants to avoid any further escalation and negotiate a deal that prevents Iran from ever acquiring nuclear weapons. The ayatollahs are not obligated to choose to behave so rationally. They may yet decide to escalate and to attack us in ways which maximize their strengths and avoid direct, conventional military confrontation.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded to the American attacks by warning the United States to “expect regrettable responses” to its strikes on Tehran’s nuclear sites. In a statement carried by state TV, hours after US strikes, the IRGC said it would “use options beyond the understanding… of the aggressor front, and the aggressors of this land must expect regrettable responses.”

“As we have repeatedly stated, the number, dispersion, and scope of US military bases in the region are not a source of strength, but rather have multiplied their vulnerability.”

“Today’s aggression by the terrorist U.S. regime has compelled the Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of its legitimate right to self-defense, to resort to options that go beyond the delusional calculations of the aggressor front. The invaders of this land must await regret-inducing response,” the IRGC warned.

Meanwhile, the Houthis announced that they were ready to renew attacks on U.S. ships in the Red Sea. “We affirm the Republic of Yemen’s commitment to the armed forces’ declaration that they were ready to target U.S. ships and warships in the Red Sea,” the Yemeni Government said in a statement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Sunday that Tehran would not consider diplomatic solutions to the crisis. Speaking in Istanbul, Araghchi said the attack was “a violation of international law and Security Council Resolution 2231.”

“For now, there’s no time for diplomatic solutions.” Araghchi then announced he was on his way to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Russia is a friend of Iran, and we have a strategic partnership with it,” Araghchi said.

In Moscow, Dmitry Medvedev, ex-Russian president and the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, attacked President Trump, accusing him of starting a new war in the Middle East. Medvedev published his reaction on Telegram, stating, "Trump, who came in as a peacemaker president, has started a new war for the U.S." Medvedev also claimed that "a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads." He did not identify the nations that were so inclined.

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday spoke by phone with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and condemned the American attacks. Shehbaz stressed Pakistan’s “unwavering solidarity” with the Iranian people. Pakistan is, of course, both a Muslim nation and a nuclear power.

In the Persian Gulf, countries are hurrying to prepare for possible Iranian missile attacks. Saudi Arabia has gone on nationwide alert. In Bahrain, home to the American 5th Fleet, government workers are being urged to work from home, alert sirens are being tested, and shelters are being opened to house individuals who may have to flee their homes in an Iranian missile attack. Kuwait’s defense council has gone into permanent session, and shelters are being established there as well.

Several airlines have already reported canceling flights to Gulf states. This comes on top of the chaos already produced in air travel schedules and routes by the ongoing fighting between Iran and Israel.

The Iranian Parliament has voted to close the Straits of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which something like 20% of the world’s oil passes. That vote has yet to be endorsed by Iran’s Supreme Leader, nor is it clear how Iran would choose to implement any such decision.

Meanwhile, there is significant concern about the possibility of Iranian attacks inside the United States. These could include cyber attacks as well as physical sabotage or suicide attacks. Major cities across the United States are on heightened security alert following the American strikes on Iran. The New York Police Department has issued security advisories and increased patrols around religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’re deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC,” the NYPD stated on social media.

Where all this leaves us remains to be seen. We may yet hope that the Iranians act rationally, absorb the punishment they have taken, and decide not to retaliate against the United States directly. We may also find that they have very, very different ideas about how to proceed and that this fight is just getting started.

Of this we can be sure. The next move is Iran’s.