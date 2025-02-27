“I only regret, that I have but one life to lose for my country.”

Nathan Hale.

Hale was an American Continental Army officer in the Revolutionary War. He was sent into British occupied New York to collect intelligence on behalf of General George Washington. He was discovered, arrested and executed as a spy. He is reported to have uttered the words above just before he was hung.

Truth be told, brave as he was, Hale was not a very good spy. He had no training, no experience and no mentorship. He was an amateur. The man who hunted him down, Major Robert Rogers of the Queen’s Rangers, was not.

Espionage is a hard business. I had been with CIA six weeks when my boss was blown up in the field. Before my career was over, many others would give their lives acquiring the critical intelligence that allows us to keep Americans safe in their beds at night.

Somewhere along the way it seems we have forgotten how this “game” is played. We have come to treat the business of spying as just another job. Anyone can do it. No particular rigor is required. And, disturbingly, we have allowed horrifying ideologies to creep in eroding any sense of decency, any modicum of unit cohesion and any remaining shred of dedication to a cause worth dying for.

Christopher Rufo at the City Journal has written at least two articles now on the terrifying top secret intelligence chat room in which NSA, CIA and other intelligence agency officials carried on perverse discussions of genital surgeries, trans fetishes, and sexual activities. The pieces are well worth reading even if they take a strong stomach to finish. Still, the more salacious elements of Rufo’s coverage tend to obscure perhaps the most disturbing elements of his story from a national security perspective.

This chat room was simply a symptom of a much deeper problem. There is rot at the core of our intelligence apparatus, and it is in danger of destroying our capability to acquire the information we need to survive.

“…according to our whistleblower, these sex chats were just the tip of the iceberg. This longtime NSA insider tells me that the ideological capture of the NSA began a decade ago. Trans activists have entrenched themselves in positions of power, pressured employees to undergo reeducation trainings, and compromised national security in the name of ideology.”

“About ten years ago, they started doing the “employee resource groups”: African-American, veterans, Pride. It was just a meeting here and there, almost like a potluck—culture, food, a speech. Then it started to get more and more. Instead of just one day a month, it was one week a month, or the whole month…They got themselves into position to help craft policy and started pushing the idea that if you want to get promoted, you have to participate in these events… It was like a cult that was hellbent on pushing gender ideology.”

“And outside of the sick stuff, you also see a prevalent Marxist philosophy going on with these people in their chat rooms. They hate capitalism. They hate Christians. They’re always espousing socialist and Marxist beliefs.”

Whistleblower: There’s a Trans Cult Inside the NSA, Christopher Rufo

NSA is not unique. These kinds of reports have been coming out of intelligence agencies including CIA for years now. When the Bolsheviks were taking over the Red Army, their followers wore red ribbons on their uniforms to signify their allegiance to the new ideology. Now intelligence officers wear labels on their ID card lanyards identifying to which cause they have professed loyalty and identifying them as “allies”.

The impact of this infiltration could not be more real. CNN is now openly talking about reports that CIA officers are threatening to reveal state secrets if fired by the Trump administration. A profession built on the principle that officers would rather die than compromise national security is now populated by individuals who consider critical national intelligence a commodity to be traded.

“And on the CIA’s 7th floor — home to top leadership — some officers are also quietly discussing how mass firings and the buyouts already offered to staff risk creating a group of disgruntled former employees who might be motivated to take what they know to a foreign intelligence service.”

CNN

Meanwhile, out in the real world, where no one cares about your transgender children or your feelings, the threats continue to multiply and the stakes keep getting higher.

The United Nations just issued another report on the status of the Iranian nuclear program. It noted that Tehran now has on hand enough highly enriched uranium to make at least six nuclear weapons. The fissile material Tehran has on hand has been enriched to 60%. The fuel could be converted to 90% weapons-grade material in days.

This is one of an almost infinite number of threats we face. The border is now largely secure. No one, however, can tell you how many terrorists crossed that border onto our soil before the Biden administration was finally mercifully driven from town. No one knows where those terrorists are or what they intend.

The Chinese continue to make very loud, very serious noises about taking Taiwan.

Yet another dangerous virus is reported to have been “discovered” at the Wuhan lab.

The war in Ukraine continues to threaten to trigger a nuclear exchange.

The list is endless. The world is a dangerous place. We need eyes and ears to warn us of threats before they materialize on our shores. We do not have those eyes and ears. We have chat rooms filled with perversion and ideologues convinced they are on the right side of history, taking a wrecking ball to our institutions.

Hale discovered too late that espionage was a serious business, and the price for not understanding that was dear. We may soon learn the same lesson unless we act quickly.