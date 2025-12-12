AND Magazine

Charles J. Key
13h

Changing Edmund Burke's famous saying a bit: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for patriots and voters with integrity and purpose to do nothing." This boil would never have festered to the point it has if true Americans had continued to exercise their privilege to vote and voted for people who put country over self. As the voting population changed to the me-firsters, the death of the Great American Experiment was all but guaranteed. If Faddis's warnings are not heeded, its death will become reality.

