New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani made headlines recently when he called on residents of New York to obstruct ICE in the performance of its duties. A public official openly calling for people to interfere with a law enforcement agency is a big deal. Still, in the scheme of things, it is nothing compared to what the groups affiliated with Mamdani and the American Marxist movement have planned.

In New York City, groups actively track ICE operations. They compile the data from intelligence submitted by a network of informers. They train these people to report this information using the same format used by the American military. They then vector in people as required to obstruct ICE and prevent it from carrying out its duties. This is being done in cities all over the country.

“Rapid Response Overview

CrimeThinc

The ambitions of these groups are much bigger than just responding to ICE activities, however. Their goal is to prevent any law enforcement agency from doing its job. Their goal is to create extra-legal Marxist entities that will replace governmental institutions entirely.

“People of conscience across the so-called United States are outraged by the cruel spectacle of ICE kidnappings and racist terror. They want to do something about it. But what works?”

“We believe we need more proactive tactics, offensive and defensive, that empower people to take intervention in and prevention of abductions as a serious and achievable goal. One way forward is a community defense hub, or centro.”

Lake Effect Collective

“Start a Community Defense Center

Also known as a Centro or hub.

CrimeThinc

None of this is viewed as passive. Groups also organize foot and bike patrols of their areas. Lookouts are posted. Individuals are trained to use whistles and other means of communication to alert residents to the presence of ICE or other law enforcement agencies.

Groups nationwide train their members to “de-arrest” individuals who have been apprehended by law enforcement. That translates to physically intervening, assaulting police officers, and helping those arrested escape.

Groups nationwide train their members in security practices on a par with those of top drawer intelligence organizations. They are taught that the authorities are watching and how to operate securely without being detected.

“Kill the Cop in Your Pocket

Effective security culture and operational security prevents the forces of repression from knowing about our specific criminal activities, but also about our lives, relationships, movement patterns, and so on. This knowledge is a huge advantage in narrowing down suspects and conducting targeted surveillance. This article will outline some strategies for killing the cop in your pocket.

Your phone’s location is tracked at all times, and this data is harvested by private companies, allowing police to bypass needing to obtain a warrant. The phone’s hardware identifiers and subscription information are logged by each and every cell tower your phone connects to. Hacking services like Pegasus put total phone compromise within reach of even local law enforcement and are “zero-click,” meaning they don’t depend on you clicking a link or opening a file to hack your phone. On the flip side, after more than 30 arsons in a small town in France went unsolved, investigators complained that “it is impossible to make use of phone or vehicle registration data because they operate without phones or cars!”

Anarsec.com

The ultimate goal here is not simply to protect illegals from apprehension. It is to create autonomous zones in which law enforcement agencies cannot operate. It is to create what amount to communes which are self-policing and do not answer to higher authority of any kind. It is to burn down the existing legal and constitutional order and to replace it with a radical Marxist reality.

What these people have in mind is something a lot bigger than just obstructing ICE agents. They want to overthrow the republic and replace it with something that feels a lot like all those workers’ paradises we have seen elsewhere in the world.