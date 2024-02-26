I come to you tonight at a moment of unparalleled peril. The state of the Union is not good, and it is my fault.

I was elected to the U.S. Senate at 29 as a shill for the credit card industry. I was for many years the laughing stock of the United States Senate. Barack Obama made me his Vice-President because political strategists calculated that he needed an old, familiar white guy on the ticket to reassure Americans that nothing radical was about to happen under his administration.

For the same reason, the powers that be installed me as the Democratic nominee in 2020. I was a familiar face and deemed generally harmless by most Americans. The real energy in the Democratic Party lay with Bernie Sanders and his supporters, but the boys in the back room knew he was too overtly radical to win a general election.

I arrived in the White House as an aging, increasingly mentally comprised individual who even in his prime was of no consequence.

Worse, yet, along the way, particularly during my time as Vice-President I sold my soul to the enemies of these United States. Chief amongst them was Communist China. Via my son Hunter, who worked as the family bagman, I took tens of millions of dollars from individuals tied directly to Chinese intelligence. In exchange, I agreed to advance the interests of the Chinese Communist Party over those of the American people.

The results are after three years apparent wherever we look.

The American people are impoverished. Inflation is destroying them. Our economy has flatlined. All across America, families are living paycheck to paycheck and still coming up short at the end of the work week. Every day our nation sinks deeper into debt. Our status as the world’s leading economic power will soon be a distant memory.

Our borders no longer exist. At my direction, the agencies of the federal government are actively working with the United Nations and leftist NGOs to bring in millions of individuals in violation of our laws. They are flooding our largest cities. They are taking resources away from American citizens. Crime is out of control.

Fentanyl pours into this country every day. Over 100,000 Americans die each year from overdoses as a result. The precursor chemicals for the manufacture of fentanyl all come from Communist China. The Chinese Communist Party deliberately facilitates this as a form of WMD attack on the United States. I have no intention of pushing back on this or doing anything meaningful to stop the mass murder of Americans.

Afghanistan is, because of me, a terrorist super state. Al Qaida has reconstituted there. Some of its senior leaders are actually holding posts in the Taliban government. As I speak Al Qaida is preparing for new attacks on our soil. The Afghan Taliban and Pakistani Taliban are well down the road to toppling the government in Islamabad and seizing control of roughly 200 functioning nuclear weapons. I will do nothing to stop this. I will continue to funnel billions of dollars to the Taliban in Kabul as I have done since our withdrawal.

I have worked hard over the last three years to make Iran more powerful and more dangerous. I have sent Tehran billions of dollars. I have appointed officials to key positions in my administration who sympathize with radical Islamists and believe Israel should be destroyed. As a result, Israel is fighting for its life, and our enemies in the Middle East are emboldened. The feeble military response I have authorized in the Middle East is for show and will make no appreciable impact on the growing power of Iran and its surrogates.

Taiwan is balanced on a knife’s edge. The Chinese Communists may invade any day. They may instead impose a blockade and starve Taiwan into submission. The likely result is that Taipei will be forced to accept the same “one state two systems” arrangement that led to Hong Kong being swallowed whole by Beijing and the death of liberty there. When the Chinese move I will mouth platitudes, call for “talks” and do nothing of import. In effect, the fate of Taiwan is already sealed.

I have drained our treasury and emptied our munitions warehouses to perpetuate a ruinous conflict in Ukraine. Instead of working with the warring parties to bring peace to the region I have brought the world to the brink of nuclear war. I have no intention of changing course.

I have corrupted our intelligence and law enforcement agencies and put them to work intimidating and imprisoning my political opponents. The same can be said for the justice system as a whole. At this very moment, all over the country at my direction efforts are underway to bankrupt and jail my chief political opponent Donald Trump.

Increasingly, I rule by edict. I regard the Congress of the United States as a quaint anachronism. The idea that power derives from the American people strikes me as inconvenient and of no real import. Even as I speak, my administration is implementing the most radical agenda ever contemplated by any President.

I decide what your children will learn. I decide how they will be raised. I determine what drugs you will put in your body, and whether or not you can work, travel, or speak. You may believe you continue to live in a constitutional republic. You do not. I have upended that notion and in three short years brought us all to the brink of totalitarianism.

All this I have done in three short years. Just think what I will accomplish between now and the end of a second term.

Good night.