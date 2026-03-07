“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday morning.

Implicit in that statement is the idea that what Trump wants is a free, democratic, prosperous Iran. He wants the Iranians to rid themselves of the tyranny of the ayatollahs and emerge as a nation with a bright future. He wants a happy ending.

But we are not in this fight alone. We are in it with Israel. In fact, many people believe we are in this fight BECAUSE of Israel, that this is really Netanyahu’s war.

What if Israel does not want a free, democratic, prosperous Iran? What if Israel were quite content to see Iran devolve into chaos, civil war, and ruin? What if, in fact, that is the desired end state?

In World War II, we made common cause with a number of Allied nations, most notably the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union. We went to great lengths then to make sure that we spelled out precisely what we were going to do as Allies and how we were going to do it. The leaders of all the nations concerned met face to face and, along with their key subordinates, nailed down the details of exactly how the war would be prosecuted and what it would achieve.

Do we really have that kind of understanding with the Israelis?

It is notable that in his recent address to the people of Iran, Netanyahu chose not to address them as Iranians but rather as members of disparate ethnic groups: Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Balochs, Abkhazians. That sounds a lot like a guy encouraging division and internal conflict.

“The logic is clear. If countries are consumed by internal political strife — even civil war — they can’t get their acts together and turn on Israel. So it would be a mistake to think that Netanyahu’s only desirable endgame is stability in Tehran. Instability could work too. If Iran is too weak to run uranium enrichment centrifuges, and to support Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, that is also a victory.”

Politico

As Danny Citrinowicz, Iran expert and senior researcher at Tel Aviv’s Institute for National Security Studies, told the Financial Times yesterday, summarizing Israel’s position, “If we can have a coup, great. If we can have people on the streets, great. If we can have a civil war, great. Israel couldn’t care less about the future . . . [or] the stability of Iran.”

As of March 2026, Libya remains a deeply divided nation. It has never healed from the civil war that erupted after Gaddafi was killed in 2011. The nation is split between two main factions, each backed by different foreign powers:

The Government of National Unity (GNU): Based in Tripoli , led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and recognized by the UN.

The Government of National Stability (GNS): Based in Benghazi and led by Prime Minister Osama Hamad and supported by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA).

Despite its oil wealth, the country’s economy is a wreck. The security situation is so volatile that the U.S. Department of State maintains a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory. Rival militias continue to fight for control. Huge numbers of Libyans have flooded into Europe as refugees.

Human trafficking, including “slave markets,” has been documented in Libya since Gaddafi’s ouster. Black Africans are the primary victims of these abuses. These individuals pay smugglers to get them to Europe and then find that instead they are robbed and sold into forced labor or sexual slavery.

Survivors of this process have described literally being sold in open markets. The price for a person can be as low as a few hundred US dollars.

Libya is a Mad Max film. It is a nightmare for its people. It is a breeding ground for chaos in the region. No one is safer because Libya has spiraled out of control. We have tried mightily to fix it. We have failed.

The war with Iran is now a week old. There is no end in sight, and every indication is that it is widening. The impact on the world economy is already significant and may be devastating. One can only imagine the implications of a protracted civil war in Iran and the shattering effect that would have on the whole Middle East. And yet, we might do well to consider that the Israelis view that as a happy ending.

Before we go any further, we might want to make sure we and our allies are on the same page. We might find we have very different objectives.