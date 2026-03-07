AND Magazine

Gail
6h

You're wrong, Sam. Do some digging. It wasn't Israel who pushed Trump. It was Saudi Arabia. MBS , to be exact. Israel had the intel and Trump wanted to take them out. He's wanted to since 2015. This didn't happen overnight. Why do you think he held that summit in the Gulf with Qatar, UAE , Saudi Arabia?... Befriended Pakistan and Syria?...Formed the group to rebuild and police Gaza?.. With Erdogan included!

Why did he take out Maduro? Why is he going after Cuba?? Why did he so badly want to befriend Putin ?? To pry him away from China and Iran. To pry Xi, Iran and Putin from Cuba and Venezuela. To get China the hell out of our hemisphere, get the oil and.. if you didn't have your head up your ass, you might have realized that Iran was providing Venezuela with fissile uranium and China was building a base in Venezuela. Russia already had access.

Trump knows that Russia was the one who could have been wooed as a somewhat ally. China is the problem and a nuclear/ long range missile armed Iran would strike us. They don't give a rat's ass about life. Including their own.Iran is making certain Islam takes down and overtakes the West. Have you been sleeping? Look at Europe. Look at the U.S.?

This is all a plan. China is the role model for the New World Order.. UN Agenda 2030/WEF Great Reset/ WHO Pandemic Treaty / Rockefeller Lockstep/ Trilateral Commission/CFR... COVID, protests, extremism, mass migration, anarchy, lawfare, color revolutions, Marxism, Islamism..

Huxley was right about everything. In 1962, he told a French journalist that his greatest fear was being realized-an " elite globalist cabal" was using Brave New World" as the playbook. And if not thwarted, it was just around the corner. About 60-70 years away. Which would fall between 2022/2032... Agenda 2030

He was right and that's what Trump is trying to prevent- by remaking the World Order.

As per Israel, it's about survival. It's biblical. I'm not religious. But no matter how much disdain I have for organized religion, I do believe in

God. a Creator , and I don't believe in coincidence or randomness. What has always stuck with me is, " I will curse thee who curse Israel". It began there and if Israel doesn't survive.. it will end there. Iran should have been taken care of 45 years ago. It should never have come to fruition. If not for Dhimmi Carter, Brezinzski and Rockefeller sabotaging / betraying the Shah by abetting, funding Khomeini and the " Revolutionaries" as well as Bin Laden/Mujahideen in Afghanistan, nobody would be dealing with Islamist terrorism but the Islamists in the region taking out each other. Thanks to the rest of our globalist admins from Carter on, but for Trump, Huxley's weird prophecy is already upon us.

ORRN31
5h

Wow! This time you are totally off-base. Really disappointed, Bannon - oops, I mean Sam.

