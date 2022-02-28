What Has Happened To Seattle?
Jonathan Choe, @choeshow on Twitter, for KOMO News, is exposing the poverty and crime on the streets of Seattle. The hope is for the public to understand how bad the situation is and pressure the city government to do something about the crime, drug use, and lawlessness on the streets of Seattle. A new restaurant, Piroshky Piroshky, recently decided to shut down suddenly because of the threat posed by the crime in the vicinity of her restaurant to her employees.
Reporter @choeshow walks through an area of downtown Seattle near where a shooting had occurred. There is trash all over and people are openly using drugs.
Another business closes after another fatal shooting downtown. We can, and MUST, do better to ensure the safety of our residents, businesses, and visitors. Enough is enough. @PiroshkyBakery @downtownseattle
#BREAKING: Sad to report, after another violent incident and excessive crime on 3rd Ave, owner of Piroshky Piroshky bakery says she’s had enough and will close her store in Downtown Seattle location nearby. She just broke the news to employees moments ago. @komonews https://t.co/BVVaI2cuoo
Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News @choeshow
ANOTHER LOOK: Entire walk up window area on 3rd Ave. outside Piroshky Piroshky in downtown Seattle is a drug den. This morning, bakery owner Olga Sagan is putting elected officials on blast, and has no second thoughts about closing because she has to protect her employees.