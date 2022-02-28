Jonathan Choe, @choeshow on Twitter, for KOMO News, is exposing the poverty and crime on the streets of Seattle. The hope is for the public to understand how bad the situation is and pressure the city government to do something about the crime, drug use, and lawlessness on the streets of Seattle. A new restaurant, Piroshky Piroshky, recently decided to shut down suddenly because of the threat posed by the crime in the vicinity of her restaurant to her employees.

