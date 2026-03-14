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S.P.H.'s avatar
S.P.H.
6h

This situation says more about the problem of Shia Islam than a few guys with bad attitudes and bombs, and hatred against the west. They are taking down all Islam in their unhinged quest to bring the boy out of the well to dominate the world.

I believe the major Islamic nations see the problem, and the impact on their economies, if Persia is not brought to heel.

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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
6h

What a cluster. And, it is not like the Trump team and Israel did not consider this, more than likely, scenario. Also likely the nations with tankers on their way understood this also.

What about Somalia, just south of Yemen? Are they not always up to a good fight, could it tag team with Yemen?

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