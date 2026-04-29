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alan carpenter's avatar
alan carpenter
21h

can it be possible they China to declare the MOON IS NOW THEIR CHINAMOON FOR MORE CHINATOWNS

WE MIGHT HAVE TO PAY CHINA TO PASS THREW A CERTAIN SPACE BOUNDRY TO PROCEED TO MARS?? WHO KNOWS 🙆‍♂️🇺🇲

THANK YOU MR SAM FADDIS SIR 🇺🇲

FOR THIS POST 📫 😎🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸✝️👍🦅🗽

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