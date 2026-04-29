What Happens If China Makes It Back To The Moon First?
China has seized the South China Sea. China has a stranglehold on critical rare earth minerals. They seek dominance, not coexistence.
What happens if China makes it back to the Moon ahead of us?
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can it be possible they China to declare the MOON IS NOW THEIR CHINAMOON FOR MORE CHINATOWNS
WE MIGHT HAVE TO PAY CHINA TO PASS THREW A CERTAIN SPACE BOUNDRY TO PROCEED TO MARS?? WHO KNOWS 🙆♂️🇺🇲
THANK YOU MR SAM FADDIS SIR 🇺🇲
FOR THIS POST 📫 😎🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸✝️👍🦅🗽