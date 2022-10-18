Bradford County is a rural, sparsely-populated county of approximately 56,000 in Northeast Pennsylvania. It also happens to be the domicile of a number of individuals who have had the courage to take on the establishment and raise serious concerns about the legality and constitutionality of the 2020 election. Chief amongst those is probably Doug McLinko a county commissioner with a penchant for speaking the truth.

Everything done in Bradford County has been done via legal means. McLinko was the lead plaintiff in a case filed with the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, for instance, which resulted in a clear ruling that mail-in voting in Pennsylvania was unconstitutional under the clear language of Pennsylvania’s state constitution. That ruling was then overturned by the highly partisan Pennsylvania State Supreme Court, which has allowed general mail-in voting (vice absentee mail-in voting) to continue.

Apparently, though, the people that want to control your elections are still worried.

Recently Bradford County received a demand under the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law (RTKL) for copies of all:

· Communications by the Bradford County Board of Commissioners received from any of the following individuals, organizations, or agents representing any of the following organizations. Communications are to include correspondence by the mail, text message, voice mail, e-mail, and messages through official social media accounts. o Pennsylvania For America First o Audit The Vote PA o Toni Shuppe o The America Project o Turning Point USA o Turning Point Action o Save America PAC o America First Secretary Of State Coalition o Frontliners For Liberty o Constitutional Sheriffs And Peace Officers Association o American Greatness o True The Vote o Audit The Vote o FEC United o Protect America Now o Michael Thomas Flynn o Joseph J. Flynn o Mary Flynn O'Neill o Patrick Michael Byrne o Michael James Lindell o Douglas Frank o Sidney Katherine Powell o Cleta B. Deatherage Mitchell o Conservative Partnership Institute o Bradley Impact Fund o Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation o Liberty Initiative Fund o Rockbridge Network o Jeff Lenberg o Doug Logan o Gene Kern o Thomas More Society o Erick Kaardal o David Clements o Erin Clements · Records in the custody of the Bradford County Board of Commissioners containing any of the following terms: o "Operation Eagles Wings" o "ReAwaken America tour" o "Resilient Patriot LLC" o "Cyber Ninjas" o "Wake Technology" o "Rockbridge Network" o "Thomas More Society" o "Conservative Partnership Institute"

The demand for these records was sent by an organization calling itself Informing Democracy. The address for this outfit is listed as a post office box in Connecticut. The name associated with the post office box is Jenny Gimian. Internet searches suggest Jenny was part of Hillary Clinton’s campaign in Nevada in 2016. She is now listed as the Director of Regulatory Research at Informing Democracy.

Informing Democracy was created about 90 days ago. It was set up by a woman named Katherine Labeau. Labeau is a partner at the law firm of Perkins Coie. If that name sounds familiar it is because that was the law firm for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential campaign. It is also the law firm at the heart of the Russiagate scandal and the Democratic Party’s efforts to destroy Donald Trump with false allegations of collusion with Vladimir Putin.

In 2017 Labeau set up another outfit called Democracy Forward, which appears to act as an umbrella organization for liberal efforts to use litigation to target Trump and Trump supporters. Democracy Forward’s board of directors consists of former Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential election staff and other Democratic Party operatives.

What all this interest means on the ground in Bradford County is as yet unclear. Informing Democracy’s website has a mission statement and a link to Project Research which to date has no research listed. It is therefore difficult to ascertain where their efforts will be directed in the future, apart from their recent interest in Bradford County, PA.

What we do know is that something is so troubling to the machine that it set up a brand new entity within the last three months just to backstop efforts to dig into what grassroots activists in Pennsylvania are doing. It sounds like some very powerful people are worried, and leaves us pondering this question.

What are they so afraid of in Pennsylvania?

