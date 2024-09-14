During the most recent Presidential debate, Donald Trump made reference to reports of pets being eaten by Haitians in Springfield, Ohio as an example of the kind of chaos created by open borders. The ABC “moderators” then “fact-checked” Trump by indicating that they had spoken to the city manager in Springfield who had denied the reports were true. The obvious point of this “correction” was to suggest to the average viewer that Trump was spreading disinformation and inciting Americans to hostility toward illegal immigrants. Everything in Springfield would be just fine you understand were it not for MAGA racists and xenophobes.

So, leaving aside for a moment the question of to what extent animals are or are not being eaten in Springfield, let’s take a look at what is actually going on there.

Some 15,000 Haitians have been dumped in a community of roughly 58,000. These are individuals transplanted here from a nation in chaos, where civil order long ago broke down. They are now expected to function in a completely alien society, one in which the rule of law is respected and enforced. Small numbers of them might reasonably assimilate over time. There is no chance of that given the size of the community in question and the numbers of new arrivals.

The result was pre-ordained from the outset. It was always going to be chaos.

Haitians in Springfield routinely operate motor vehicles without licenses or insurance. Motor vehicle accidents are common. The uninsured drivers simply abandon their vehicles and leave the scene. Car insurance rates for everyone are skyrocketing as a result. Serious injury is frequent.

Residents report individuals coming on their property, leaving trash and dumping refuse. Most of these individuals do not speak English. Residents are afraid even inside their homes and don’t know where to turn.

Health care in Springfield has also been seriously impacted. Most of the Haitians dumped there have had no access to health care in their lives. They are arriving with all sorts of diseases and maladies and completely overloading the health care system. Legal residents of the town now wait for extreme periods of time to get treated themselves.

Schools are feeling a similar impact. They are not only now expected to teach huge numbers of additional students they are required to find some way to communicate with children most of whom do not speak English.

Nowhere is there any indication that the federal government intends to do anything about any of these issues. These people have simply been abandoned in the middle of Ohio and left to fend for themselves. Joe and Kamala may have opened the borders but they have no intention of dealing with the consequences.

The Governor of Ohio has reacted to the chaos in Springfield by sending in the state police and redirecting state funds to the municipality. The state’s Attorney General has directed his office to research legal options to stop the federal government from sending “an unlimited number of migrants to Ohio communities.”

In an effort to support Springfield in this time of crisis the state of Ohio is now:

creating a school-based health clinic in the Springfield City School District to expand primary care access for school children and their parents throughout the community

increasing support for vaccinations and health screenings through the local health department

allocating additional funds to the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services for translation services

providing funding to Clark State College for services to teach English to Haitians.

providing driving simulators and offering driver education classes targeted to the Haitian community

working with the Springfield School District to maximize existing resources and provide ongoing support to deal with the surge of migrant students

Springfield is not the only community feeling the pain. Charleroi, Pennsylvania, a small town on the Monongahela River has seen a 2000% increase in the number of Haitians sent there. Crime and traffic accidents have skyrocketed. Muggings and car thefts are now common.

The schools, as in Springfield, are overwhelmed. They do not begin to have the resources to handle the situation. Most of the new arrivals do not speak English. A sizeable percentage have never been to school in their lives.

Charleroi school superintendent Dr. Ed Zelich noted recently that the new students are costing his school hundreds of thousands of dollars spent to accommodate them.

“Just in the last year we had over $400,000, we had to add two ELL [English language learner] teachers, an ELL coach for our teachers, a registrar, an interpreter,” Zelich told WPIX news. He also noted that the town no longer physically has space for the number of new students they are expected to educate.

Charleroi councilman Larry Celaschi asked the key question in a recent phone interview. “Frankly, I wish I could come face-to-face for 60 seconds with, OK, with whoever was behind all this and bringing the immigrants in to Charleroi for only one reason — [to ask] where the hell’s the money that should be coming to Charleroi, OK?…Why was it all dumped on us and we’re not being funded with anything, OK? And, again, we can’t even make ends meet with our budget.”

We have always been a nation of immigrants. We have also always been a nation of laws and common sense. We have expected individuals to follow a legal process and request permission to immigrate. We have also understood that assimilation into American culture takes time and that we need to control the number of immigrants who move here at any one time and give new arrivals the opportunity to adapt.

Joe and Kamala threw all that out the window. They opened the borders and then walked away from the consequences. The people of towns like Springfield are now paying the price.

That’s what the facts tell us. That’s what ABC News wanted to hide.