Letitia James is the Attorney-General of New York State. She is also a partisan Democratic Party hack. She used the power of her office to pursue an unprecedented civil action against Donald Trump alleging that he had inflated his net worth to get more favorable loan terms in commercial transactions. No one complained. No one appears to have lost money. James took this action intending to bankrupt Donald Trump, tarnish his public image, and prevent him from winning the election for President in November.

So, far, she is succeeding in that objective. A judge has ordered Trump to pay $354 million to the state of New York. James has said that she is prepared to seize the former president's assets if he is unable to find the cash to cover the fine. "If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," James said in an interview with ABC News.

The other day James came to address an assembly of New York City firefighters. She was met with a chorus of boos. After she attempted to regain control of the situation the crowd began to chant “Trump”. That sounds like what you would expect in New York City when you bring a Democratic Party stooge up on stage in front of a bunch of men and women who overwhelmingly support the former President. It also sounds like free speech.

But, understand, there is apparently no longer a right to free speech. It is now a privilege you get to enjoy only as long as you say what the Party wants you to say and you speak when they say it is ok.

The Chief of the New York City Fire Department is now hunting for those who dared speak up and interrupt James.

"I recommend they come forward….it will be better for them if they come forward and we don’t have to hunt them down."

"The [deputy chiefs] shall direct the captain of the company to make a list of those who come forward and send it directly to [FDNY operations]. I realize members might not come forward but they should know that there is clear video of the entire incident and they will be contacted by BITS if they don’t."

Excerpts from an internal email from FDNY Chief John Hodges.

BITS is a reference to the internal fire department investigative unit. Think of them from now on as the thought police.

One retired New York firefighter stated the obvious. "It was a political stunt for the city to have the AG there. When it backfired, they sent their fascist pit bulls after guys for exercising their First Amendment rights."

Alan Dershowitz added a strictly legal perspective. “Firefighters have an absolute constitutional right to boo the attorney general, and the government has no power to punish them for it,” Dershowitz told The New York Post. “So efforts to get the names of the booers is an effort by the government to chill free speech and is unconstitutional.”

So, it’s fine for a public servant like James to turn the Attorney General’s office into an arm of the Democratic Party and weaponize it against the sitting President’s political opponent but not ok to call her out on it publicly. Ok, what else is no longer allowed under the “law”?

Well, for instance, assume you are the father of a serviceman killed in action as the direct result of the cowardice, incompetence, and treachery of a sitting President and that you had the audacity to stand up in the gallery of the Congress of the United States, the People’s House, and call out that betrayal in public? Yes, you too would find that your “right” to free speech was curtailed. In fact, you might find you were now facing criminal charges for continuing to believe that the First Amendment exists.

During the recent State of the Union address Steve Nikoui, the father of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui was arrested after he shouted “Abbey Gate” and “United States Marines” during Biden’s speech. The two phrases are references to the killing of his son and 12 other Americans in a terrorist bombing during Biden’s horrifying flight from Kabul. Kareem Nikoui was 20 years old when he was blown to pieces serving his country.

So, calling out the President for betraying his oath to defend the country and abandoning Americans to die on foreign shores is no longer ok. But, understand, the scope of the power of the thought police and the commissars extends far beyond that. Even the President himself must be careful to ensure that he is at all times following the rules of the New Speak.

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old student at Augusta University in Georgia, was killed on Feb. 22 while jogging on the nearby University of Georgia campus. Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan citizen who entered the United States illegally in 2022, is being held without bond on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping, and other counts.

Ibarra seems to have crushed Riley’s skull with a “weapon”.

In an unscripted moment during the State of the Union address Biden mentioned the attack and then dared to refer to Ibarra as an “illegal”

There was a firestorm of criticism from the Left. Attacking and murdering a college student is one thing. Offending the sensibilities of the murderer by calling him “illegal” is quite another. Biden scurried to confess to his transgression and confirm that in the future he would use only the approved Party language.

“I shouldn’t have used illegal, I should’ve … it’s undocumented,” Biden said. “And look, when I spoke about the difference between Trump and me, one of the things I talked about on the border was his – the way he talks about vermin, the way he talks about these people polluting the blood. I talked about what I’m not going to do, what I won’t do. I’m not going to treat any, any, any of these people with disrespect. Look, they built the country.”

The guy who broke the law, entered the country illegally, and then brutally murdered a young, promising nursing student out for a run built the country?

Nevermind. What matters is you conform. And, if you find you have transgressed in the best tradition of Marxist struggle sessions, stand up, admit your mistake, and vow to move ahead in conformance with revolutionary ideals. Or run like hell.

Welcome to the Future. You can still say anything you want, as long as the Party approves.