We have all had the experience. You have a friend or relative. He or she has a serious problem, booze, drugs, gambling, etc. Their life is going down the tubes. Everyone knows they should take a hard look in the mirror and change course. Instead, they double down, open another bottle, and head for the bottom.

Witness New York.

Zohran Mamdani, barring a miracle in the general election in the fall, will be the next Mayor of New York. He is a radical Muslim. He is also a Communist. His ideas for how to “fix” New York are mad.

Mamdani says he will fight rising grocery prices by opening city and state-run grocery stores, at which the prices will be controlled by the government. These stores will pay no rent or property taxes, buy and sell at wholesale prices from centralized warehouses, and partner with local vendors to keep prices down. Government stores were a tremendous success in the Soviet Union. They should be great in New York.

Mamdani says he wants free public transportation. No word on where the money for that will come from.

Mamdani plans to create the Department of Community Safety. This is a return to the “defund the police” policies that worked so well in cities around the country before. Instead of giving law enforcement more support, he will channel money into “mental health programs and crisis response”, expanding "evidence-based gun violence prevention programs," and increasing funding to "hate violence prevention programs" by 800%.

Mamdani says the city will offer free childcare for every New Yorker aged 6 weeks to 5 years. He will distribute baby baskets to parents of newborns, including items like diapers, baby wipes, nursing pads, post-partum pads, swaddles, books, and local resource guides.

Mamdani says he will raise New York City’s minimum wage to $30 by 2030.

Mamdani will "resist" Trump by strengthening sanctuary city protections for illegals and ending cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ICE agents will be barred from city facilities. No data will be shared with ICE by New York City.

During his campaign, Mamdani attempted to justify the use of the phrase "globalize the intifada" that he has used repeatedly in the past and stayed firm in his support for the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions effort against Israel, calling it a "legitimate movement."

In the past, Mamdani has called for defunding the police and eliminating the prison system. “We don’t need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety. What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD … NO to fake cuts – defund the police."

Mamdani is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. This is a kinder, gentler way of saying they are Communists.

“We call for the nationalization of businesses like railroads, utilities, and critical manufacturing and technology companies, alongside regulation of corporate, communications, data, and ﬁnancial sectors. We seek to ensure social and worker control over these businesses. We support an expansion of worker cooperatives, mutual aid institutions, cooperative media, physical infrastructure, care work, and collective land ownership.”

“We ﬁght for the abolition of capitalism and the creation of a democratically run economy that provides for people’s needs.”

“We ﬁght to abolish white supremacy and racial oppression because its destruction is in the interest of all workers, including white workers. Whiteness is a modern sociological construction, and its development and integration into the racial ideology of the United States is linked to the development of capitalism in the original European colonies.”

“Demilitarize the police and end colonial policing of our cities and neighborhoods. Cease police occupation of Black and brown communities, ceasing and defunding all iterations of “quality of life” policing programs. Disarm law enforcement oﬃcers, including the police and private security.”

DSA Political Platform

I invite you to read the whole platform. Stalin and Mao would approve.

Mamdani is also a Shia Twelver, the same sect to which all the rulers of Iran belong. One of the central tenets of this sect is that they are awaiting the return of the Mahdi. The Mahdi is a 1500-year-old imam who lives in the bottom of a well in Iran. Any day now, he will return and lead the faithful to the final victory and the imposition of Sharia law worldwide.

New York is a disaster. Its subways are rolling mental institutions. Its streets are filthy. The wealthy are fleeing the city. The exploding budget deficit threatens to crush city services.

Reports indicate the city will be $3 billion in the hole by the end of this year. That deficit is projected to increase to $3.6 billion by next year and continue to climb to an estimated $9.6 billion by 2029.

What the city needs is rationality and competence. It needs to clean up the streets, get a handle on crime, bring down costs, and attract businesses back into town to pump up tax revenues. The last thing on Earth it needs right now is to install a madman divorced from reality into the Mayor’s office.

So, of course, that is exactly what it is going to do. Welcome to Crazy Town.