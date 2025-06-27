AND Magazine

Frank Scavo
12h

All great ideas! Mamadami gets it! People will work for free at the barrel of a gun, like Mao states. The voterz, most of which are white, hate the country and themselves, so they will be marooned on the island of misfits. And you won't need an alarm clock to know what time it is, the call to prayer will be your notice for roll call and rations. Nobody works for free, unless you are imprisoned by your vote for communist Jihad. Free will exercised until it's gone. Time to BUILD THE WALL around NYC to prevent thier escape from thier Mamadamian utopia! Hez a sky one, that pied piper of hater foolz!

JON HIGLEY
7h

As stated as a comment on a news article I posted in my "Disturbing News Collection" the other day, "Although the city of New York has been given the nickname of 'Gotham' for many reasons, if this dude gets elected mayor, it will definitely end up living up to the concept in the Batman movies of out of control corruption and lawlessness the label applies."

