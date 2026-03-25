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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
3h

Glad to hear we’re considering … “exercising maximizing pain!”

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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
5h

I'm on board with that Sam.

Get er done pronto before Russia and China fortify Iran with military weapons. Use any technology that can find its under ground networks of work shops and bomb the heck out of them, cutting off its ability to refresh its supplies.

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