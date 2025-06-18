AND Magazine

ORRN31
1h

Sam, I heard you on Warroom. Please don't cave to the latest narrative about the Israel/Iran situation being spewed by Tucker Carlson, et. al.

alan carpenter
7m

I agree with you Mr Sam FADDIS SIR 🇺🇸

A lot of swirls came out of this

That causes audamosity among us...we do need as you were saying for a while now our own intelligence 🔥

ISRAEL HAS IT'S OWN WAYS

TO DEAL WITH THOSE SURROUNDINGS THEM ..IF I MAY...[ISRAEL against the world in mind]...

Thank you Mr Sam FADDIS SIR 🇺🇲 for your SOUND INTELL AND SENSE 🇺🇸🗽🦅🇺🇸🇮🇱🙏

