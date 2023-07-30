You know what’s even better than releasing a dangerous and highly contagious virus in a city in China and then relying upon the natural spread of the virus from human to human to carry the disease into the heart of the United States? Releasing a dangerous and highly contagious virus on American soil in proximity to critical American military facilities.

Recently authorities in Reedley, California discovered an illegal and unlicensed Chinese bio lab in a warehouse in the city. The building in question was supposed to be vacant. Authorities discovered the existence of the lab by chance. When they entered what they found was highly disturbing.

“Reedley officials and personnel from CDPH and FCDPH executed a warrant on March 16 to inspect the warehouse at 850 I Street,” MidValley Times reported. “According to a declaration from Humero Prado, Assistant Director of Fresno County Public Health, which was filed in superior court, investigators discovered that one room of the warehouse was used to produce COVID-19 and pregnancy tests. In other rooms, investigators found blood, tissue, and other bodily fluid samples. They also found thousands of vials that contained unlabeled fluids California Globe

Investigators also found 900 genetically engineered mice, engineered to catch and carry COVID-19, living in “inhumane” conditions. 773 of the mice had to be euthanized, and officials found another 178 mice already dead.

This secret lab apparently went into operation in late 2022. It was run by a company called Prestige Biotech which is licensed in Nevada but has no license to operate in California. The head of Prestige is a guy named Wang Ziuquin Yao whose address is also in Nevada. Other addresses provided for identified authorized agents were either empty offices or addresses in China that could not be verified.

Investigators have identified these infectious agents on site: chlamydia, E. Coli, streptococcus pneumonia, hepatitis B and C, herpes 1 and 5, and rubella. The CDC also found samples of malaria. Thousands of package boxes were found as well, many with shipping labels from China.

The implications of this discovery are terrifying. As noted by retired Navy Captain James Fanell, former head of intelligence for the Navy’s Pacific Fleet, Reedley is only 40-45 miles from Master Jet Base Lemoore, the home of all the U.S. Navy's west coast based FA-18/Hornets. All of the F-18s for all of the Navy’s West Coast-based carriers are located at Lemoore. The F-18s are the primary strike fighters for the U.S. Navy. In a war with China, these are the aircraft that we would rely upon to sink Chinese naval vessels and give us victory.

Now imagine that a contagious and rehabilitating virus is released in proximity to Lemoore and disseminated via mice specifically engineered to carry the virus and spread it to humans. Such an attack would quickly and effectively take offline the U.S. Navy’s entire carrier-based strike capability in the Pacific. We would find ourselves paralyzed and helpless to respond, say to a Chinese move against Taiwan.

All of the available evidence says that Covid-19 was bio-engineered in a lab in Wuhan, China. It then spread from that lab to the entire world. Whether that was the result of poor lab practices or deliberate remains unclear, but there can be little doubt that a manmade virus created intentionally in China spread in a remarkably short space of time to every nation on the planet.

There can also be no reasonable doubt about the fact that our response to Covid-19 was a total failure. We abandoned our highly developed pandemic response plan, adopted mad Chinese communist lockdown measures, mandated vaccines, and devastated our economy. Today, three years later, we show no indication of having learned anything, and we are doing nothing of consequence in preparation for a future bio attack.

The Chinese have seen all this. Whether they deliberately released Covid-19 or it simply jumped the fence in Wuhan, the CCP has now had the opportunity to see that we are totally unprepared and just how devastating a bio-attack could be if used in conjunction with conventional military action.

No one in this administration seems to care. Or perhaps that is being too kind. Perhaps the people at the top of our national security apparatus understand full well what will happen if the Chinese launch a bio attack on our soil and they fully intend to allow it to happen. Maybe the individuals who are supposed to be keeping us safe and secure have switched sides and are playing for the other team.

This much we know. We just found a secret Chinese bio lab on our soil in proximity to one of our most critical military bases.

What don’t we know?

How many more there are and when they may go into action.

