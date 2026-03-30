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Carlos Castaneda's avatar
Carlos Castaneda
8h

Joe Kent Twitter January 7th, 2020: Iran has been at war with us since 79!

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
7h

Add to all that we have NO idea how many Iranian sleeper cells Biden ensconced in our own hinterlands spread far and wide. All of our previous wars were fought "over there".

If we are lucky, the worst we get are thousands of Somalis bilking the country dry.

If we are unlucky, we get the Somalis AND Afghan armed Muslims stabbing, killing and blowing up small and large towns all over the country.

As someone said, we live in interesting times. I think they are scary times.

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