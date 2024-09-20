We Are Playing Checkers - The Iranians Are Playing Chess

Lots of people are talking about the Iranians hacking the Trump campaign. What they are not talking about is that the guys doing the hacking are focused on acquiring tactical and operational intelligence to facilitate direct action against targets on behalf of Tehran. Their job is not to influence an election. It is to kill people, and right now their focus is on Trump. This is all happening against the backdrop of new information that suggests multiple hit teams are in the country right now targeting the former President.