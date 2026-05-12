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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
8h

Escalation would make the democrats apoplectic. Another reason to do it.

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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
7h

It's long past due to bring this to a successful conclusion. I don't believe we have the political will to ramp up to a full scale operation and hit all the metrics carefully laid out by Sam.

Political will is the Achilles heel.

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