We Are Not Hurting These Guys Enough - Ramp Up The Pressure
https://rumble.com/v79r0ry-sam-faddis-were-not-hurting-iran-enough.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v4_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
We are not yet hurting Iran enough to make the IRGC and the Ayatollahs surrender. Up the pressure. Cut off the land routes to Pakistan. End the oil smuggling into Iraq. Impose a no-fly zone. Seize the tankers filled with Iranian oil off the coast of Malaysia. Shut down their communications.
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Escalation would make the democrats apoplectic. Another reason to do it.
It's long past due to bring this to a successful conclusion. I don't believe we have the political will to ramp up to a full scale operation and hit all the metrics carefully laid out by Sam.
Political will is the Achilles heel.