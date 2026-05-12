https://rumble.com/v79r0ry-sam-faddis-were-not-hurting-iran-enough.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v4_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

We are not yet hurting Iran enough to make the IRGC and the Ayatollahs surrender. Up the pressure. Cut off the land routes to Pakistan. End the oil smuggling into Iraq. Impose a no-fly zone. Seize the tankers filled with Iranian oil off the coast of Malaysia. Shut down their communications.