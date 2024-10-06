One of the hallmarks of the corporate media machine is its ability to simply wink stories out of existence. Ignore the laptop. Pay no attention to tens of millions of dollars from Chinese intelligence going to the Bidens. And, ignore that whole war with the Houthis thing. Especially since we are losing.
Two different people take shots at Trump?
It's like it never happened!
There is no will to win. Far too many elected and non-elected in W,DC want to see America, and Israel fail, and they were getting their way. Israel finally realized their survival was on the line and began to fight. America hasn't yet seen their survival is on the line also and we are not fighting to win.