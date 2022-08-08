The Biden administration made a big deal of killing Ayman Zawahiri the leader of Al Qaida in Afghanistan. This strike they claim validates their absurd thesis that they can monitor what is happening in Afghanistan and control the growing threat from “over the horizon.” So, since Joe and his mandarins want to talk about this operation so much we thought we would, as Paul Harvey might have said, give you the rest of the story.

Zawahiri was not hunted down in a remote mountain valley. He was not tracked to a cave in the Hindu Kush. He was hit by a drone while he was standing on a balcony in the big, very comfortable home in which he was living in a very posh section of Kabul. That home was provided to him by Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban’s Minister of Interior.

Zawahiri was living openly, and quite well, under the protection of the Taliban.

Perhaps nothing could more succinctly and accurately sum up the relationship between the Taliban, themselves terrorists, and Al Qaida, the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks. They are allies. They are working together. They are for our purposes effectively one and the same.

And, yet the Biden administration continues to discuss with the Taliban releasing to them the billions of dollars of Afghan government funds held by the United States. The Biden administration continues to send “humanitarian” aid to the Taliban. And, the Biden administration officially opposes anyone taking up arms against the Taliban. They support the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan and want everyone to engage in a “dialogue” with them in the interests of national unity.

When we invaded Afghanistan in 2001 we did so for a very good reason. Al Qaida had declared war on us and had killed thousands of our countrymen. If we had not invaded, the next wave of attacks launched from Afghanistan would have made 9/11 pale in comparison. At the time we entered Afghanistan Al Qaida had active chemical and biological weapons programs and Osama himself was in direct contact with former Pakistani nuclear scientists discussing the possibility of building an atomic bomb.

After an initial brilliant military campaign, the United States lost its way in Afghanistan. Big DOD and big government contractors turned what should have remained an operation narrowly focused on counterterrorism into an insane effort to transform Afghanistan into Switzerland in Central Asia. We squandered blood and treasure. The American people, rightly so, lost all patience with an open-ended effort to weld a collection of 12-century tribal entities into a modern European-style nation-state.

We should have never undertaken this mad nation-building exercise. We should have never put more than a few thousand men on the ground in Afghanistan. We should never have imagined that we had the power to force a foreign, very alien society to adopt our attitudes and our form of government.

We also should never have even contemplated simply cutting and running. Sending the bureaucrats home and pushing out our conventional forces was long overdue. Leaving Kabul and abandoning our many Afghan allies should never have even been considered an option. Our disastrous withdrawal did not solve anything. It guaranteed the problem would get worse.

Al Qaida is emboldened and stronger than ever. It has forged an unholy alliance with the Taliban. It has freedom of maneuver, money, and access to boundless resources. Its mission remains to strike the United States and its allies and to kill as many of us as possible. In the end, what it wants is to transform the entire planet into one giant Islamic emirate governed by a particularly mad and barbaric version of Sharia law.

“On that basis, and in compliance with Allah's order, we issue the following fatwa to all Muslims: The ruling to kill the Americans and their allies -- civilians and military -- is an individual duty for every Muslim who can do it in any country in which it is possible to do it, in order to liberate the al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy mosque [Mecca] from their grip, and in order for their armies to move out of all the lands of Islam, defeated and unable to threaten any Muslim. This is in accordance with the words of Almighty Allah, "and fight the pagans all together as they fight you all together," and "fight them until there is no more tumult or oppression, and there prevail justice and faith in Allah." “We -- with Allah's help -- call on every Muslim who believes in Allah and wishes to be rewarded to comply with Allah's order to kill the Americans and plunder their money wherever and whenever they find it. We also call on Muslim ulema, leaders, youths, and soldiers to launch the raid on Satan's U.S. troops and the devil's supporters allying with them, and to displace those who are behind them so that they may learn a lesson.” Fatwa issued by Osama Bin Laden. It remains in effect to this day.

Al Qaida is not diminished. It is emboldened. Nothing about its intentions has changed. The Fatwa above remains a lucid and succinct mission statement for the organization. It is dedicated to the destruction of the United States of America. Biden’s policies and his decision to flee Afghanistan mean Al Qaida is now guaranteed the breathing room and space it needs to organize, plan and launch the attacks it always dreamed of launching after 9/11.

Firing a missile at one old man standing on a balcony half a world away has done nothing whatsoever to avert what is coming and what they intend. We are going to be hit. We are ultimately going to have to face reality. We are going to have to go back to Afghanistan and destroy the safe haven that now exists. The only question is how many Americans have to die first.

