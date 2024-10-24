Here’s an idea. Instead of telling us how World War III is about to start so we need to send even more money and weapons abroad and ramp up our military involvement everywhere, why don’t you employ a strategy that prevents World War III?

Iran is setting the Middle East on fire? Start by enforcing the sanctions on Iranian oil sales and cutting off the funds they are using to build missiles and drones and arm Hezbollah and Hamas.

Putin’s threatening to use nuclear weapons? Settle the conflict in Ukraine. Bring the war to an end.

The Chinese are about to move on Taiwan? Bring manufacturing home. Cut off funding to the Chinese Communist Party. Stop paying for the Chinese to build the military they will use to defeat us.