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Sam Faddis's avatar
Sam Faddis
19h

Yes. What if he had a vest and detonated it. And then a second guy appeared stepped over the bodies and into the room….

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alan carpenter's avatar
alan carpenter
1d

I can't STOP wandering what if he had a vest on 😱👀👀👀👀👀 that blew up 😪🥺🥹

You are so Right Mr Sam FADDIS SIR 🇺🇸

And thank you for Sharing 🇺🇸🦅🗽🇺🇲👍👊✝️

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