America is often described as a nation split along racial and ethnic lines. We are told that it is white against black and against brown. We are told it is men against women, gay against straight, etc.

This is a lie.

We are a nation divided, however. It is the vast majority of the American people against a tiny minority of immensely wealthy and powerful people and interests who believe it is their divine right to rule.

These people hate and demonize Donald Trump. The American people do not. White, black, and brown increasingly they understand he is the one man with the power to break the Deep State, tame Permanent Washington, and put the people back in control.

Yesterday Donald Trump visited a bodega in New York City. The grocery, known as the Blue Moon, was in the news in July 2022 after an altercation that ended with a clerk named Jose Alba fatally stabbing a man who came behind the counter and assaulted him. Alba was initially charged with murder, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg ultimately determined that he acted in “lawful self-defense.”

It was an unscripted and largely uncontrolled event. The crowd of average New Yorkers in the area went wild and were overwhelmingly supportive of Trump.

The Bodega and Small Business Group (BSBG), which represents thousands of bodegas in New York City, issued a statement backing Trump and slamming local District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and local politicians who have ignored the crime in the city.

“The Bodega and Small Business Group (BSBG)… is honored to host President Donald J. Trump at the Blue Moon bodega in Manhattan where Jose Alba was arrested for simply defending himself and his business against a convicted felon, the statement began.

“The Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg, only backed off after an angry public campaign from store owners and their supporters united behind Mr. Alba and his Constitutional rights. The Bodega and Small Business Group appreciates President Trump’s support on behalf of tougher enforcement for retail thieves that are making our stores more dangerous and less profitable at the same time.”

“President Trump’s visit and support comes at a time when our own state legislators have refused to strengthen the laws against repeat retail theft offenders: ‘Legislative Democrats have formally rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to make it a felony for assaulting a retail worker, a reflection of how the party remains split over criminal justice issues and how to address voters’

concerns over public safety.”

BSBG president, Fransisco Marte, said: “The visit of President Trump highlights just how much we have lost the way in New York. It is our hope that a former president coming to support NYC’s smallest stores, and also to demonstrate his support for stronger laws and enforcement, will spur our own elected officials to action.”

We are a nation divided, but not in the way the swamp creatures in DC want you to believe. That was clear yesterday. It will be clear again in November.