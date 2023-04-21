The Washington State House has passed a bill allowing shelters to hide runaway children from their parents and to assist the children in having abortions and sex change procedures. The so-called “gender-affirming” care that can be provided to children under this provision includes the following procedures:

· Breast augmentation

· Chemical peel

· Dermabrasion

· Facial feminization surgeries

· Face lift

· Facial masculinization surgeries

· Forehead brow lift

· Genital modification

· Hair line modification

· Hair removal by electrolysis or laser

· Hysterectomy

· Lip enhancement

· Reduction thyroid chondroplasty (chondrolaryngoplasty or tracheal shave)

· Rhinoplasty

· Skin resurfacing

· Liposuction

· Mastectomy

· Penile implant

· Voice modification

Your daughter can run away from home. She will be hidden from you in a shelter. Individuals at this shelter will assist your daughter in having her breasts cut off and her vagina “reconstructed” into a penis. All this will be done in the name of “love” and “affirming” the minor child’s “gender identity.”

You will not know about any of this. Your consent will not be sought. You will not have access to the medical records pertaining to any of the horrifying, criminal things done to your child.

Speaking after passage of the bill, Representative Tana Senn, Democrat from Mercer Island had this to say. “I am speaking to youth across our nation, across our state, and our communities. I see you. I affirm you, that I hear you, that I love you. With this passage of the bill, we are saying Washington state does, too.”

Typically a shelter must notify parents within 24 hours if a minor arrives there. That is unless there are “compelling reasons.” Per the House bill “compelling reasons” now includes the fact that the child is seeking an abortion or irreversible gender surgery.

https://www.clarkcountytoday.com/news/washington-bill-allowing-government-to-hide-your-kid-from-you-clears-house/

https://twitter.com/TheJuniusMaltby/status/1647677561688948736?s=20

The bill has already passed the Senate. It now goes to the Governor for signature. There is essentially no chance the Governor will block the bill from becoming law.

The logic for the bill is this. If your child wishes to undergo radical gender transition therapy and you oppose it you are guilty of “abuse and neglect.” The only acceptable response when your daughter says she wants to cut off her breasts or your son wants to cut off his genitalia is to agree and “affirm” their desires.

Welcome to the upside-down.

Lest you be inclined to console yourself in the knowledge that you do not live in Washington state, understand this. The new law in Washington state will work in conjunction with other mad legislation recently passed there. One of those bills effectively turns Washington into a sanctuary state for minors who decide to run away from home, go there, and announce that they want to be subjected to hormonal treatments and brutal mutilation.

Yes, Washington State will harbor your kid even if you do not live there. They will operate on your child. And, they will hide all of it from you as the parent.

Oh, and just to complete the picture – Washington State is about to enact legislation that will protect healthcare providers from any legal consequences for their actions in operating on your kids without your consent or knowledge.

The Conservative Ladies of Washington hit the nail on the head in their commentary on the new bill to allow the state to kidnap your kids:

“This bill is an assault on children and parental rights in Washington state. This bill allows adults to prey on special-needs children or children with trauma, mood disorders, and other mental health issues. Shutting out parents and severing this critical relationship for children in order to do irreversible procedures is destructive and often deadly for these children. Based on a “compelling reason”, which would be that a minor child that has been convinced to get “gender-affirming” services (or an abortion), this bill would allow providers to cut parents out of the decision-making process. Parents are the primary stakeholders in their children's lives. Parents, by an overwhelming majority, have the best interests of their child at heart. This bill seeks to destroy the parent-child bond, making the child dependent upon the government. Finally, minor children cannot consent to these kinds of procedures. And they can never go back and undo the physical, mental, and emotional damage they cause.” “The scientific knowledge in the area of puberty-blocking hormones is severely lacking. We do not know enough about the long-term mental and physical impacts of these drugs, but we do know that a significant number of people who went through these treatments as youth have come to regret it later in life and are now living with the irreversible effects of these drugs.” “We know for sure that “gender transition surgeries” – mutilation of healthy children – will have severe and irreversible impacts on these children. They will render them infertile, they will have sexual dysfunction, higher risk of osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. Many of these consequences result in severe emotional and mental damage as well.” Conservative Ladies of Washington

Amen.

Madness has become the norm. The state is at war with the nuclear family and common sense. What was once too bizarre to contemplate is now reality.

Washington State can now kidnap your children and mutilate them, and you are powerless to stop them.

