A lawyer for the Clinton campaign in early 2017 gave computer data to the CIA that was obtained from the Trump White House and Trump Tower’s computer servers through a "sensitive" government contract, according to Special Counsel John Durham.

Durham alleged in A Court Filing that Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who worked for the Clinton campaign, met with the CIA in February 2017 to provide the agency with a dossier of purported computer links between Trump and Russia. Sussmann obtained the sensitive data from a tech executive whose firm monitored web traffic for the White House executive office. Rodney Joffe, the executive, "exploited" the White House data, as well as that of Trump Tower and Donald Trump’s apartment building in Manhattan, in order to find "derogatory" information about Trump’s ties to Russia, according to Durham. The prosecutor said his investigators have found no evidence to support the information Sussmann passed to the CIA.