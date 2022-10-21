“Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter,” Jill Biden told NBC News in an interview published Friday.“ They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward.”

This is what we call in the intelligence business a lie. Hunter is not innocent, and no one has actually investigated him. On the contrary, Hunter’s activities have been deliberately ignored and covered up.

And, we may all pay an almost incalculable price for that.

Grudgingly, the press is beginning to come around to the notion that Hunter may have been involved in some criminal activities. He may have violated some federal laws. Perhaps he did make some money off his father’s name.

Still, no one wants to talk about the elephant in the room. Why were people giving Hunter money? What did they get in return? What were their motives? Why was the lion’s share of the cash coming from Chinese entities directly connected to the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese intelligence?

Let’s zero in on just one of the Chinese contacts handing money to Hunter Biden, Ye Jianming. Ye Jianming is a spy. His job is to turn Americans against their own government. He subverts America from within.

Ye has been identified as being part of a special Chinese intelligence unit called Base 311. That unit was part of what is known as the Chinese United Front. Base 311 was involved in covert influence operations inside the United States. Its job was to recruit Americans in order to influence and affect American policy. Base 311 operated from a facility called the Huaxing Training Center that was set up by a Chinese entity known as the China Energy Fund Committee (CEFC).

Hunter Biden, who worked for a U.S. investment firm, met with Ye and CEFC Executive Director Jianjun Zang in December 2015, while Joe Biden was Vice President. Two years later, Hunter Biden was offered $10 million a year for arranging “introductions,” according to emails contained on the laptop Hunter left at a Delaware computer repair shop. The deal apparently included a gift to Hunter of a 3-carat diamond worth $80,000.

Ye’s activities were part of what the PLA and the CCP call the doctrine of the three warfares.

The Three Warfares constitute war by other means. The Department of Defense defines the three warfares as psychological warfare, media warfare, and legal warfare. In practice this means:

Foreigners with access to political power are given high-profile roles in Chinese companies.

Co-opting foreign academics and politicians and getting them to push China’s perspective in the media and academia.

Building relationships with individuals who can be persuaded to pursue China’s interests.

The Three Warfares doctrine is focused on helping China win the next war without fighting. It relies upon manipulating the perception of reality and infiltrating the power structures of target countries. Chief on the list of targets? The United States.

Hunter’s contacts with Ye were not innocent nor were they, at least from the Chinese perspective, primarily commercial. In fact, according to a recently released report by the Marco Polo organization, Hunter’s contacts with Ye were personally approved by the head of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping who Hunter referred to as “Number 1”. Xi was also directly involved in approving prospective meetings between Ye and Joe Biden.

“Prospective meetings between YE and Joe were to be approved by XI Jinping himself, who they called the “No. 1.”

“Perhaps more incredible than Joe’s involvement in the planned joint venture was XI Jinping’s covert oversight of the deal.”

The Hunter Biden case is not about hookers, cocaine, or sex trafficking, although Hunter may well have been up to his eyeballs in all those things. It is not about corruption in the traditional sense either. We are not talking about simple grifting or another pampered rich kid milking the system for his own benefit.

The Hunter Biden case is about national security. It is about a mountain of evidence that suggests very strongly that Hunter was recruited by the Chinese Communist Party as part of its efforts to subvert the United States from within and win the next war without firing a shot. It is also about the very distinct possibility that Hunter was not the only one that the Chinese recruited. When the Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, our mortal enemy is personally approving meetings it suggests strongly that the Chinese at least had ambitions of getting Joe on the hook as well.

Ever since Joe Biden sat down in the Oval Office every single decision he has made has been to the detriment of this nation and the benefit of the Communist Chinese. Ask yourself if you believe that all you are seeing is grotesque incompetence. Ponder the possibility that what you are seeing is deliberate.

Was Hunter working for Xi Jinping and, if so, is he the only one the Chinese recruited?

