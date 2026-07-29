War Room Remembers Sam FaddisAND MagazineJul 29, 20262748Sharehttps://americasvoice.news/video/9gLWVtdM5RfO10wl/Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share2748Share
I am just so, so sad, that a great man like Mr Faddis is gone so quickly.
It is patriots like Mr Faddis that made America the greatest country in the world.
We are collectively poorer now that he is gone
It is with a very heavy heart and tears in my eyes, that I read our long time friend, Charles "SAM" Faddis, has passed away.
He will be greatly missed. One of my 1st interviews with Sam was over his contribution to the Center of Security Policy, along with Kevin Freeman. Many others followed with his numerous books. I still have his autographed, "Kaffa" on the bookcase shelf along with Kevin's books.
@richardclarke999205 said it the best, when he summed up the true essence of Sam. A Great Man and true Patriot, who fought to preserve our Republic our Founders bequeathed to all of us.
Rest well Friend, and may God bless and comfort your family and friends. We will miss you! Until we all meet again.